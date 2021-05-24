Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Blame Records Press Release

Receive press releases from Blame Records: By Email RSS Feeds: Blame Records Announces a New Alternative Rock Music Release - Hypnotized by James Orn and The Blue News

The new single by The Blue News is set to be released on June 4, 2021, and will be available on all streaming and digital music platforms.

Indianapolis, IN, May 24, 2021 --



Ace producer Sylvia Massy commenting about The Blue News said, “They play authentic Rock and Roll. I'm a fan.” The re-release of “Hypnotized” is in line with the band’s vision of offering the best of Rock music to their fans around the world.

In 2006, James Orn formed The Blue News band and released their debut album which was titled “Blue News”. The band enjoyed national recognition in 2007 when two of their songs, “Love’s So Strong” and “Next Time”, were selected for the TV series “Road Trip Nation” that aired on PBS. Since their debut, James Orn and The Blue News have released four studio albums namely "The Signs", "Strange Light", "Wartime Songs", and an acoustic album "Naked".



As a band, James Orn, Dustin Richardson, Jeff Winchester, Neil Beatty, John Black, and Bill Gregory have released songs that have been featured on Television, Video games, films, and Netflix series. They have been able to build large following amassing thousands of streams every month. The band achieved a milestone in October 2019 when their music crossed the 1 million streams threshold.



After the release of "Pump it out," fans of Alternative Rock and Rock music should brace themselves for the release of "Hypnotized." The wait won’t be for long as the song will be available on all streaming and digital platforms on Friday, June 4, 2021.



About The Blue News



The Blue News is an unsigned rock band from Indiana founded by Guitarist and Vocalist, James Orn in 2006. Songs by The Blue News are streamed thousands of times each month by fans around the world and the music reached over 1 million streams in October of 2019. Also, the band’s original music has been licensed over two dozen times for television, Netflix series, video games, and film.



The band members include James Orn - Guitar and Vocals, Dustin Richardson - Drums and Production, Jeff Winchester - Drums, Neil Beatty - Percussion, John Black - Guitar, and Bill Gregory - Bass.



For more information about James Orn and the Blue News, please visit https://bluenewsband.com/about. The band has already released a snippet of “Hypnotized” on YouTube.



James Orn

812-244-9215



https://soundcloud.com/blame-records



