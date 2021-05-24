Big Trees Saves Local Trees in Northern Washington Neighborhood

Press Releases Big Tree Supply Inc. Press Release

Big Trees Inc., located in Snohomish, WA (https://bigtreesupply.com), is a large tree nursery that in addition to selling mature trees, can transplant a tree from one place to another.

Neighbors of a property that was slated to be torn down completely were walking by and noticed a tree that was worth saving. They contacted Big Trees and asked if this transplant was possible. Big Trees jumped into action and did everything from contacting 811 for any underground utility conflicts, to the logistics of moving the large tree to a new property. After every detail was perfectly orchestrated the tree was carefully hand dug and transplanted from one property to the other very successfully.



Nancy Penrose, the owner of Big Trees Inc, has stated, “We love when people have the foresight to save trees and appreciate the value they give to properties. In this case it was a win-win for all parties involved. The homeowner of the property to be torn down did not have to remove and dispose of a tree and the neighbors received a tree that is well established and will continue to add beauty and value to their property.”



Big Trees Inc is one of the largest tree nurseries in the Seattle area, with over 120,000 trees available in over 300 varieties. Some types of trees that are available include, spring flowering, deciduous, evergreen, and privacy screening trees, just to name a few. Their blog can be seen at https://bigtreesupply.com/blog or https://arboristblog.com. They can be contacted at 360-563-2700 or info@bigtreesupply.com.



