SFCMP Announces Executive Director Lisa Oman to Transition in Fall of 2021. Application Period Opens June 1.

San Francisco, CA, May 25, 2021 --(



Oman was named to this position in 2015. Under her leadership, the scope and scale of the organization's work emphasized large-ensemble work, commissions, premieres, education and community collaborations. She initiated and implemented an annual plan that ensures programmatic diversity by emphasizing equity and inclusion. To further these efforts, in collaboration with the board of directors and Artistic Director Eric Dudley, new partnerships and an Artistic Advisors program was established consisting of visionary artists from a variety of cultural disciplines that includes Tyshawn Sorey, Caroline Shaw, Pamela Z and others. In 2021, she oversaw the development of a digital production department and realigned resources for live capture and on demand online access which contributes to the nationwide increase in accessibility of cultural performances benefiting people who don't live in cultural centers or don't have the capacity to join us in the concert hall. Since 2015, she implemented six education programs in order to reach learners in the Bay Area who are in high school, who are pre-professional musicians, or who are adult, lifelong learners. The endorsement of this work has been received through legacy gift bequests, individual sponsorships, and the unrestricted generosity of major gifts. Most recently, Oman led the organization through the COVID-19 crisis and simultaneous 50th anniversary season which ends on July 10.



“We are immensely grateful to Lisa for her service to the Contemporary Music Players. Her work of implementing efficient organizational processes, her relationship building with granting foundations, other donors, and her overall contributions to the Ensemble’s culture involving Players, audience, board members and staff will have lasting benefit to the organization. As we conclude our 50th season, Lisa has prepared us for a 'Next 50' period of growth, and we’re excited to continue the momentum,” shared Donald Blais, SFCMP Board President. Board member, Kit Sharma echoes these sentiments and adds, ”It's been a privilege having Lisa Oman lead SFCMP as the executive director. She elevated every level of the organization bringing energy, insight, and raw talent to each area she touched. We're now perfectly poised as we enter our next phase of growth for the communities we serve.”



