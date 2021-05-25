Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MTS Management Group Press Release

Receive press releases from MTS Management Group: By Email RSS Feeds: MTS Management Group's See Your Shadow Releases New Single for Diversity and Inclusion

MTS' multi-chart-topping songwriting and production team releases “It Starts With Hello” on May 25, 2021.

Phoenix, AZ, May 25, 2021 --(



Now, with their May 25 single release, “It Starts With Hello,” Coleman and SYS are breaking even more ground, kicking off their “Summer of Diversity and Inclusion.” Coleman explains: “The idea for this song came as most of the ideas for my work, simply out of the blue. As a lot of the work we do is about what I call the human experience, it came to me that every interaction we have with anyone anywhere in the world starts when we say ‘hello’ to them, and it is when we interact with different types of people, from different cultures, different political beliefs, different socio-economic backgrounds, different sexual orientations, and the like, that one word, 'hello,' is what kicks off our ability to engage, learn and grow. It sets the stage for everything!



“With last summer being one of the worst summers in our history, with the pandemic and all the social unrest taking place all over the world, that just really demonstrated how much talking we need to do. Now, with us being able to socialize again, I wanted to have See Your Shadow kick off the ‘See Your Shadow Summer of Diversity and Inclusion,’ with this song as our backdrop.”



Watch the video for “It Starts With Hello” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rgB8HGok4pA



About Michael Coleman / See Your Shadow: See Your Shadow Songwriting is a musical creation entity currently based out of Phoenix, Arizona. Run by Michael Coleman, aka “The Metropolitan Cowboy,” See Your Shadow is unique in the fact that it is a collaborative network of talented vocalists and musicians who make the songs it creates their star. Michael Coleman, the artistic director of See Your Shadow Songwriting, writes and produces all the songs created and released by See Your Shadow Songwriting. See Your Shadow was launched in Columbus, Ohio, and takes its name from Michael Coleman’s birthday being Groundhog Day. Michael Coleman and See Your Shadow Songwriting’s lyrical writing style packs such a punch, that Michael has earned the distinction of being the only professional songwriter ever nominated for the office of Poet Laureate for the State of Ohio. For more information, please visit http://www.seeyourshadow.com. Phoenix, AZ, May 25, 2021 --( PR.com )-- With more than 170K Spotify streams, 300K YouTube views, and 3 #1 international iTunes chart-toppers, Michael “Metropolitan Cowboy” Coleman and See Your Shadow Songwriting are fast-becoming known as one of the most cutting-edge production and writing teams in country music. With unexpected hits that include an instrumental country song (“My Worth”) and its “first of its kind” female empowerment “HickHop” release (“I Know My Worth”) SYS has been able to blend genres, cross boundaries and break new ground on the musical landscape.Now, with their May 25 single release, “It Starts With Hello,” Coleman and SYS are breaking even more ground, kicking off their “Summer of Diversity and Inclusion.” Coleman explains: “The idea for this song came as most of the ideas for my work, simply out of the blue. As a lot of the work we do is about what I call the human experience, it came to me that every interaction we have with anyone anywhere in the world starts when we say ‘hello’ to them, and it is when we interact with different types of people, from different cultures, different political beliefs, different socio-economic backgrounds, different sexual orientations, and the like, that one word, 'hello,' is what kicks off our ability to engage, learn and grow. It sets the stage for everything!“With last summer being one of the worst summers in our history, with the pandemic and all the social unrest taking place all over the world, that just really demonstrated how much talking we need to do. Now, with us being able to socialize again, I wanted to have See Your Shadow kick off the ‘See Your Shadow Summer of Diversity and Inclusion,’ with this song as our backdrop.”Watch the video for “It Starts With Hello” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rgB8HGok4pAAbout Michael Coleman / See Your Shadow: See Your Shadow Songwriting is a musical creation entity currently based out of Phoenix, Arizona. Run by Michael Coleman, aka “The Metropolitan Cowboy,” See Your Shadow is unique in the fact that it is a collaborative network of talented vocalists and musicians who make the songs it creates their star. Michael Coleman, the artistic director of See Your Shadow Songwriting, writes and produces all the songs created and released by See Your Shadow Songwriting. See Your Shadow was launched in Columbus, Ohio, and takes its name from Michael Coleman’s birthday being Groundhog Day. Michael Coleman and See Your Shadow Songwriting’s lyrical writing style packs such a punch, that Michael has earned the distinction of being the only professional songwriter ever nominated for the office of Poet Laureate for the State of Ohio. For more information, please visit http://www.seeyourshadow.com. Contact Information MTS Management Group

Michael Stover

412-445-5282



www.mtsmanagementgroup.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from MTS Management Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend