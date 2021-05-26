Solaris Chem Expands Its Distributors Network

Press Releases Solaris Chem Inc. Press Release

His R&D program is mainly focused on the synthesis of custom made semi-conducting polymers, fullerene derivatives and dyes specially formulated for their used as active layers in solar cells (OPV), transistors (OTFT) and organic light emitting diodes (OLED).



Solaris stands out for its rich experiences and knowhow in organic synthesis as well as for its expertise in physical and analytical chemistry. Its members received first class education reinforced with many years of industrial experiences in these domains.



His products have applications in R&D in various industries such as Biotechnology, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals.



To bring their products even closer to the world, they are expanding your distributor network.



You can check it on his website:

Marisa Jimenez

(514) 730-8653



www.solarischem.com



