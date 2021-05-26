ATS Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers for Vaccine and Laboratory Cold Storage Distributed Through New Yorker Electronics

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases New Yorker Electronics Press Release

New Advanced Thermal Solutions’ Devices can Continuously Store Biological Materials at Temperatures as Low as -123°F

Northvale, NJ, May 26, 2021 --(



In order to meet a variety of medical needs, the ATS Vostok Freezers are available in both freestanding and portable models. As a global distributor, New Yorker Electronics can organize deployment to safely maintain large volumes of vaccines within their needed low-temperature requirements, as these treatments are utilized locally across the world.



Along with vaccines, ATS’ Vostok M80 cabinet freezers are ideal for biological storage of viruses, germs, blood plasma, skin, bone marrow, sperm and other biological, pelagic and special test products. A range of sizes and features are available with storage capacities from 11.9 to 29.59 cubic feet (228 to 838L). Easily accessed racks can hold 19,200 to 60,000 two-millimeter vial samples or 192 to 600 two-inch boxes.



The castor-equipped, stainless steel freezers are easily set up in any ambient (10 to 32°C, 50 to 90°F) location, and run at just 50 to 55dB volume. With their optimized evaporator design and state-of-the-art compressors, all Vostok freezers can be set to precise cooling temperatures, as low as -86°C. In the event of a power failure, the freezers have a 72-hour backup system with alarm. Chart recorders and data loggers can be added via USB connection for monitoring, recording and analyzing environmental parameters. An optional CO2 backup system maintains required ultra-low temperatures in the event of a power failure.



The portable Vostok PortM80 freezer has a compact, lightweight design to facilitate transport of vaccines while maintaining temperatures down to -86°C. Its cooling technology is adapted to master vibration and transportation bumps. Environmentally safe helium is the refrigerant, providing long-term, high-reliability performance.



Vostok ultra-low temperature freezers are ideal for hospitals, vaccination sites, local clinics, blood banks, epidemic prevention and response services, research institutes, biomedical and chemical industries and marine fishing industries.



As a franchise distributor for ATS, New Yorker Electronics supplies its full line of High-Performance Heat Sinks and Heat Sink Tools and Attachments, Closed and Open Loop Wind Tunnels and Controllers, Round and Flat Heat Pipes, Advanced Fan Trays, Liquid Cooling: Flow Meters, Leak Detectors, Chillers and Heat Exchangers, TEC Assembly and Modules, and Next-Gen Test Instruments such as Temperature and Velocity Measurement, Pressure Measurement, Surface Thermography and other specialty instruments.



About New Yorker Electronics

Mark Pappas

201-750-1171



www.newyorkerelectronics.com

209 Industrial Avenue

Northvale, New Jersey 07647

USA



