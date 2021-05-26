Fueling the Future Workforce

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lehigh... Press Release

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lehigh Valley has partnered with PA State Senator, Pat Browne, to secure funding that has allowed them to expand into workplace mentoring. This new effort focuses on preparing local youth for college and careers.

Allentown, PA, May 26, 2021 --(



With an eye on deepening the agency’s commitment to STEAM learning (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) and enhancing outcomes for children served, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lehigh Valley (BBBSLV) CEO, Susan Bartels, needed funding to take a strategic next step: Preparing Littles for the 21st century workforce. In that effort, she found the perfect partner in Lehigh County’s State Senator, Pat Browne, the Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee.



Senator Browne secured funding through the PA Department of Education which enabled the agency to fully integrate STEAM learning into its curriculums and establish a new mentoring program called Beyond School Walls SM (BSW).



“Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Lehigh Valley’s innovative new approach to introducing the next generation to STEAM skillsets is setting up our students for a successful future in the modern economy,” Senator Pat Browne said. “This program goes well beyond building a smart and skilled future workforce. They are teaching invaluable competencies, such as critical thinking and problem solving, which will serve these kids and young adults well for the rest of their lives.” -Senator Pat Browne



A signature program of BBBSLV’s parent organization, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Beyond School WallsSM is an innovative solution designed to combine evidence-based mentoring with opportunities for career exploration and workplace readiness. In collaboration with local businesses and partners in higher education, BBBSLV sources mentors (Bigs) to pair with Lehigh Valley middle and high school students in one-to-one mentoring relationships. Together, Bigs and Littles (matches) meet virtually to discuss topics such as email etiquette, professionalism, and career interests.



Since October of last year, BBBSLV’s BSW program has grown to three virtual cohorts, including employees and students from Sports Info Solutions, Inc., Lafayette College and Lehigh University. A fourth cohort with St. Luke’s Hospital’s Temple University students will launch next month.



Armed with state funding, BBBSLV’s goal is to serve 50 children through BSW by June 30, 2022.



Additional funds secured will be utilized to broaden STEAM integration into existing BBBSLV mentoring programs and create novel experiences in the Lab at the mentoring center. Recent offerings for matches have included Lego night and sugar cookie baking, in addition to lava lamp, chromatography and string art projects. Bigs and Littles even learned how to build a foosball table using a shoebox.



The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Children enrolled in their programs experience improvements in academics, sociability and self-confidence. In 2021, BBBSLV is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Kimberly Hopkins

610-417-8844



www.BBBSLV.org



