Anil Uzun Talks About Top Travel Trends and Priorities for 2021

Anil Uzun is going to be on YouTube to talk about top travel trends in 2021.





“Finding the best deal for a vacation is not top priority anymore. Today’s reality is safety. People first look at the cancellation policies of a travel programme in case of a lockdown. We need to meet some health requirements before we travel.” - Anil Uzun



“I know it is a risky time to predict travel trends. The world has changed beyond recognition so has our travel habits. I can understand people have been waiting for a good holiday over the last year. Every day a new country announces lifting restrictions, so we are hopeful for summer 2021 to be normal than last year,” he continues.



The experts say travellers’ confidence will take time to rebuild, and Anil Uzun agrees with them.



“The people will stick to old-favourite destinations and villa holiday bookings will skyrocket. The self-contained styles of travel will increase to minimise contact with others. And outdoor adventures, hiking or cycle rides through the countryside will be appealing to many. But let me remind the people to travel more responsibly and minimise the environmental impact, we need to respect wildlife and nature,” he continues.



Who is Anil Uzun?



+447788131270



https://aniluzun.net



