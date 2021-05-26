Katie’s Pizza Launches New Cocktail Menu

Press Releases Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria Press Release

These new cocktails also commemorate two patriarchs that helped found Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria who both passed away in the last year – Tom Lee and Rolando Llerena Colon. According to Collier, they were funny spirits and always had one-liners that Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has now included in their cocktail names as a nod to them. Here is the full cocktail menu:



- Merry Christmas

- Pinckney Bend vodka or prosecco, fresh-pressed watermelon juice, cucumber, lemon, and simple syrup

- Basil Margarita

- Serrano-infused tequila, dry Curaçao liqueur, lime, and basil simple syrup

- Unemployable

- Mezcal, dry Curaçao liqueur, blood orange, lime, mint, and simple syrup

- Next Stop, Belize

- Plantation pineapple rum, allspice dram, pineapple juice, lime, and bitters

- Checkin’ In Checkin’ Out

- Hibiscus gin, Hendrick’s gin, dry vermouth, lime, and hibiscus basil simple syrup

- Lifeaholic

- Blackberry-infused Pimm’s, lemon, simple syrup, and fresh black tea

- You’re My Special

- Vodka, Luxardo, lemon, lavender simple syrup, and bitters

- Sgroppino

- Vodka, limoncello, prosecco, and sorbet

- Deal or No Deal Martini

- Vodka, dry vermouth, Kalamata olive juice, and gorgonzola olives

- Negroni

- Pinckney Bend gin, Contratto bitter, Contratto vermouth, and orange

- Aperol Spritz

- Aperol, prosecco, club soda, and orange

- Rosemary Paloma

- Tequila blanco, grapefruit, lime, club soda, and rosemary simple syrup



