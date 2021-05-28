Harvest & Filter Gives Urban Dwellers the Chance to Grow Their Own Food Bank

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Harvest & Filter Press Release

Organic Food Advocate Launches Urban "Grow Your Own" Service

London, United Kingdom, May 28, 2021 --(



As an online business, Harvest & Filter offer a seed service tailored towards people with limited space or without gardens. Encouraging homegrowers to grow fruit, vegetables and herbs in small spaces such as balconies, indoor planters and window ledges, the wild and heirloom seeds available at launch include juicy wild strawberries; amaranth, an ancestral crop grown and harvested by ancient Mayan and Aztec civilisations; elderberries with naturally high levels of antioxidants and dark blue-green Nero di Toscano kale. A full list of untreated wild and heritage seeds can be found by joining the Harvest & Filter free subscription website. https://www.harvestandfilter.co.uk/



Audrey Louis from Harvest & Filter is excited about the potential of this new venture.



She said: “Essentially, what Harvest & Filter are doing is giving people in cities and suburban areas seeds and resources to grow their own healthy food." At the very least, people can start growing with a planter or window box and a vision of the delicious and nutritious meals they’ll create that will incorporate the food they harvest.”



“We’re passionate about sharing information on the health benefits of certain foods. We pride ourselves in supplying untreated, naturally occurring seeds together with helpful tips and instructions, ensuring people have an opportunity to grow, in abundance, their own fresh and highly nutritious food.



"The ability to deliver such seeds is our way of strengthening the use of ancient, traditional and holistic methods towards better health."



Harvest & Filter also support the use of organic and veganic practices towards growing food. Edible plants that grow from their seeds are highly likely to be significantly more nutritious and safer to eat than conventional produce grown with the help of questionable chemicals and methods.



According to the Office for National Statistics, the price of processed foods is falling in the UK. Meanwhile, the price of fresh fruits and vegetables continues to rise. The team at Harvest & Filter knows they have the power to help redress this unhealthy imbalance with the launch of their wild and heirloom seed store.



About Harvest & Filter



Giving thanks to the ancestors, the much respected Dr Sebi, Llaila O. Afrika, other various holistic professionals and Leah Penniman of Soul Fire Farm whose work helped inspire and usher the creation of Harvest & Filter, by London based AFV Group.



Audrey Louis

+44 7005803577



www.harvestandfilter.co.uk



