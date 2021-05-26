Emporium Insurance Agency Joins Midwest Insurance Agency Alliance

Press Releases Midwest Insurance Agency Alliance Press Release

Iowa City, IA insurance agency becomes member of association.

Lincoln, NE, May 26, 2021 --



Emporium Insurance Agency was founded by owner/agent Brad Swanson, an Iowa City native. The full-service agency offers both personal lines – home, auto, and life – and business insurance. Emporium Insurance is conveniently located at Linn Street Place, 332 S Linn St. in Iowa City.



“Our goal is to provide our clients with the best possible service,” said Mr. Swanson. “Partnering with MIAA allows us to offer an increased number of insurance products with a wide range of carrier options, giving them the best coverage for their dollar.”



“We are pleased to have Emporium Insurance Agency as a new member in the heart of Iowa City,” said Doug Meacham, MIAA president and chief operating officer. “We look forward to watching the agency thrive with the expanded resources that MIAA has to offer.”



About MIAA: Founded in 2001, Midwest Insurance Agency Alliance, Inc. (MIAA) is comprised of more than 200 independent agency members spanning across the states of Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota. MIAA is a wholly owned subsidiary of SIAA (Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance) and one of its 48 regional master agencies. To learn more about MIAA, visit miaainsurance.com.



Catherine Edison

603-601-1256



miaainsurance.com



