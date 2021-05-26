Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Adventures of Bailey & Monty" by Andrew Montguire & Robert O’Connor

Oxford, United Kingdom, May 26, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- About The Adventures of Bailey & Monty:
The Adventures of Bailey & Monty is a charming story about two dogs of different size and colour and from different backgrounds, who become friends. It shows that no matter what, anyone can be friends.
As the Author’s say:
“A dog may only be part of your life but to them, you are their whole life.”
“A dog isn’t just a pet, they are your very own superhero!”
The Adventures of Bailey & Monty is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 26 pages
ISBN-13: 978-1800941649
Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.2 x 21.6 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0953C3D9W
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/ABM
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021
About the Authors
Andrew Montguire & Robert O’Connor, both from Glasgow, wanted to create a child's book that was not only enjoyable to read but also educates and allows the imagination to grow at the same time.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
