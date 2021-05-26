PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Michael Terence Publishing

Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Adventures of Bailey & Monty" by Andrew Montguire & Robert O’Connor


Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Adventures of Bailey & Monty," a children’s illustrated story written by Andrew Montguire & Robert O’Connor.

Oxford, United Kingdom, May 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- About The Adventures of Bailey & Monty:
The Adventures of Bailey & Monty is a charming story about two dogs of different size and colour and from different backgrounds, who become friends. It shows that no matter what, anyone can be friends.

As the Author’s say:
“A dog may only be part of your life but to them, you are their whole life.”
“A dog isn’t just a pet, they are your very own superhero!”

The Adventures of Bailey & Monty is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 26 pages
ISBN-13: 978-1800941649
Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.2 x 21.6 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0953C3D9W
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/ABM
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021

About the Authors
Andrew Montguire & Robert O’Connor, both from Glasgow, wanted to create a child's book that was not only enjoyable to read but also educates and allows the imagination to grow at the same time.

About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact Information
Michael Terence Publishing
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
Contact
mtp.agency

