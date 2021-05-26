Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Adventures of Bailey & Monty" by Andrew Montguire & Robert O’Connor

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Adventures of Bailey & Monty," a children’s illustrated story written by Andrew Montguire & Robert O’Connor.

Oxford, United Kingdom, May 26, 2021 --(

The Adventures of Bailey & Monty is a charming story about two dogs of different size and colour and from different backgrounds, who become friends. It shows that no matter what, anyone can be friends.



As the Author’s say:

“A dog may only be part of your life but to them, you are their whole life.”

“A dog isn’t just a pet, they are your very own superhero!”



The Adventures of Bailey & Monty is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 26 pages

ISBN-13: 978-1800941649

Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.2 x 21.6 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B0953C3D9W

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/ABM

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021



About the Authors

Andrew Montguire & Robert O’Connor, both from Glasgow, wanted to create a child's book that was not only enjoyable to read but also educates and allows the imagination to grow at the same time.



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



