Wild Blueberry Gin with Heather Sweetness from Wales

Introducing the Spirit of Wales Distillery Heather and Forged Wild Blueberry Gin. The Spirit of Wales Distillery launches their second distillery release, Welsh Gin. A contemporary Pink Gin with bright citrus and heather honey aromas and familiar piney characteristics of juniper. The fifth premium Welsh Spirit in the Distillery Release Collection, along with the limited distillery release dry gin, vodka, white and spiced rums.

Newport, United Kingdom, May 26, 2021



Forged Wild Blueberry Gin with Heather Sweetness.



The Spirit of Wales Distillery Forged Wild Blueberry Pink Gin. A contemporary styled blueberry gin with bright citrus aromas and heather honey sweetness to start. Softer floral-like blueberry tones follow on the palate, with bright, juicy notes that compliment both the floral flavours of the heather tips and, Orris root. There are bittersweet pithy grapefruit and lemon notes, which mellow with the piney characteristics of juniper. The spirit of Wales pack this pink Welsh gin with sweet florals and finishes with citrus bitterness and menthol freshness on the tip of the tongue.



James Gibbons, Head Distiller from the Distillery, explained, “To create a pink gin that could stand in the category. The Spirit of Wales uses blueberry, which acts as an addition to the whole, rather than overpowering the gin. The gin remains at full strength with sweetening from with honey-like heather tips rather than adding any sugar.”



Daniel Dyer, founder and gin enthusiast commented, “After trialling fresh fruits with our juniper led gin, and Blueberry was a clear winner! Adding no artificial flavourings, nor colourings to achieve the spirit. It is a fruity and delicious gin, when combined with the fever tree aromatic tonic water, which brings the deeper flavours to life!”



Serving Suggestion

The perfect pairing for the Spirit of Wales Distillery Release Forged Wild Blueberry Gin is with Fever-Tree Aromatic Tonic water. Both a pink delight with an overall deep colour, a superb choice for a Spring gin and tonic.



Note to editors:

To learn more about the Spirit of Wales Distillery with limited releases and the blueberry gin, please visit www.spiritofwales.com or find them on social media.



About the Spirit of Wales Distillery

The Spirit of Wales is a new and exciting Welsh Distillery, which operates from Newport, South Wales. The Welsh Distillery has a range of affordable and authentic Welsh gins, vodkas, and rums. Discover the range of limited release distillery release contemporary Welsh gins, including the dry welsh gin with firm notes of juniper and citrus or our bright and cleansing vodka or white rum, filtered through Anthracite from Ammanford in Wales. Or try the lightly spiced Welsh rum with hints of the Dragon’s Breath. Get a taste of the Welsh or take part in a distillery experience.



For more press information, please contact:

Daniel Dyer

07535000991



spiritofwales.com



