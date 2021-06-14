The 2021 Dr. Arthur A. Kezian DDS Science Scholarship Recipient

Press Releases Dr. Arthur A. Kezian DDS Press Release

Congratulations to all the students who had sent in their scholarship applications to the Dr. Arthur A. Kezian DDS Science Scholarship program. Each and every student is appreciated for the hard work they have put in during this school year. These last two years have definitely been difficult, to say the least, and Dr. Arthur Kezian admires the perseverance of students across the nation. Even during a pandemic, these students did not fall short of accomplishing great things. One of these students stood out to Dr. Kezian and his scholarship committee; and because of all her achievements, Lorena Ukanwa is this year's scholarship recipient. Congratulations, Lorena. She has an impressive mindset, work ethic, and heart and personality. The entire staff at Dr. Arthur A. Kezian DDS extends their congratulations and hopes the award can help her get closer to her dream goal.Lorena is working towards becoming a psychiatrist and has wanted to become a doctor since she was eight years old. She wants to focus her efforts on helping a diverse patient population while improving the mental and behavioral health outcomes for disadvantaged communities.Lorena was recently accepted into University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, which she will attend during the fall term of 2021. She just successfully finished a post-baccalaureate program at the University at Buffalo in New York. Dr. Arthur A. Kezian DDS and staff wish Lorena all the best in her endeavors as she pursues her educational goal of becoming a psychiatrist and maintaining her strong beliefs of providing representation in the healthcare system.The Dr. Arthur A. Kezian DDS Science Scholarship will reopen in the fall of this year and will provide many more students the opportunity to receive $1,200 toward their educational expenses. Dr. Arthur A. Kezian hopes students keep up the hard work they have been putting forth and wants to remind them to never give up on their dreams. Good luck to all the students who have big hopes and dreams and congratulations to Lorena Ukanwa, our future doctor of psychiatry.

