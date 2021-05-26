Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Rat and The Bat" by Shaun Parker

Oxford, United Kingdom, May 26, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- About The Rat and The Bat:
In this first book in the series, two friends go on an adventure to look for something they cannot see. But although they may not find what they're looking for, they have each other and friendship finds everything.
“A touching, beautifully told and illustrated tale” - Jigsaw Arts
The Rat and The Bat is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 24 pages
ISBN-13: 978-1800941700
Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.2 x 27.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B095DM4YGR
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/RATBAT
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021
About the Author
Shaun Parker was born in Stevenage, UK in 1969. He studied performing arts at Anglian Ruskin University.
In 2012 he started writing for a local theatre company which culminated with a brand-new musical called Armadia which premiered in 2019 and was performed at Cambridge Junction and the Gordon Craig Theatre.
During the week Shaun is a welder/fabricator and at the weekend he manages his own performing arts school in Sevenoaks.
Shaun has two children which is the reason he has been inspired to write picture books.
About the Illustrator
Asya Katcuk was born in Saint-Petersburg. Russia in 1992. In 2010 Asya graduated from Saint-Petersburg College of Art and Aesthetics. She then went on to study at Saint-Petersburg University of Culture and Arts as a photographer in 2013.
Asya began taking lessons from private teachers in painting and drawing and was an auditor at the Academy of Arts. She has worked as a photographer, props master and in costume and has found a love for digital art and illustrations. The Rat and The Bat is Asya’s first picture book.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002