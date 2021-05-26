Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Axiomtek Press Release

Receive press releases from Axiomtek: By Email RSS Feeds: Axiomtek Presents Industrial ATX Motherboard with High-Power 10th Gen Intel® Core™ for Computing-Intensive Applications – The IMB530

The ATX motherboard delivers unrivaled performance, rich I/O and expansion options, and stunning graphical performance for applications including AI integrated systems, iHPC, video surveillance, industrial automation, machine vision, and more.

City of Industry, CA, May 26, 2021 --



“With the 10th generation Intel® Core™ processor, the Axiomtek’s IMB530 delivers powerful computing power for demanding industrial applications through the best balance of frequency, cores and threads, advanced tuning support, and blazing connectivity,” said Ivy Lee, the product manager of the Industrial PC Division at Axiomtek. “Our new IMB530 supports two PCIe x16 slots, three PCIe x4 slots, one PCIe slot and one PCI slot for a diverse range of configurations including GPU cards, AI accelerators and frame grabber cards. Other expansion options include an M.2 Key M 2280 NVMe SSD for improved read/write performance. In addition, the industrial ATX motherboard is integrated with Intel® HD Graphics, which supports three simultaneous 4K displays via DisplayPort++, VGA, DVI-D, and HDMI.”



The IMB530 offers many customizable features and supports a wide variety of high-speed data transfer interfaces such as PCIe 3.0, USB 3.2 Gen2, SATA 3.0, two Gigabit LAN with Intel® Ethernet controller i211-AT and Intel® Ethernet connection i219-LM. To ensure reliable operation across different platforms, the industrial motherboard can withstand a wide operating temperature range of 0°C to 60°C as well as support hardware monitoring functions and optional Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM 2.0).



Axiomtek’s IMB530 is now available for purchase. For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.



Key Advanced Features:



- LGA1200 socket 10th gen Intel® Core™ i9/i7/i5/i3, Xeon® E, Pentium® or Celeron® processor (Comet Lake)



- Four 288-pin DDR4-2933 ECC/non-ECC un-buffered Long-DIMM, for up to 128GB of memory



- Support for triple-view via DisplayPort++, VGA, DVI-D, and HDMI



- Support for M.2 Key M 2280, 2 USB 3.2 Gen2, and 4 USB 3.2 Gen1 ports



- Four SATA-600 with software RAID 0/1/5/10



- Support for TPM 2.0 (optional)



About Axiomtek Co., Ltd.



Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of industrial computer products. Axiomtek designs and manufactures a wide range of industrial computer solutions such as single board computers, embedded systems, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers for different industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks.



Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration, logistics and a wide range of services including design assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and design engineering, and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities.



Larry Wu

1-888-462-9466



us.axiomtek.com



