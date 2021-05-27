PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
A Willing Hand to Help in Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic


Nirmal provides 22 Nos of Oxygen Regulators to L&T’s Oxygen Generating Units being manufactured for supply to hospitals in India.

Mumbai, India, May 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Nirmal Industrial Controls Pvt Ltd, is proud to be associated with L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, Hazira for its supply of 22 Oxygen Regulators for the 22 Oxygen Generators Units.

As India continues to deal with the 2nd wave of COVID-19, Nirmal, in association with L&T, has delivered the first set of two oxygen generating units to SMIMER Hospital and the New Civil hospital, both located at Surat. These are first two of the 22 oxygen generators which can produce 700 litres / minute of oxygen, and which are under manufacture to be supplied to different COVID centres.

The 22 Oxygen Generator Units are being manufactured, assembled, and tested at L&T’s Hazira manufacturing complex before being dispatched to hospitals across India. These units will absorb air from the atmosphere before converting it into medical-grade oxygen and pumping it into pre-existing pipes in the hospitals. Having developed the expertise to mass produce these, Nirmal in its long-term solution is expected to meet the medical-grade oxygen regulators demand to serve hospitals in the coming years.

Nirmal, established in 1973 as a pioneer in the industry for pressure control valves through indigenous manufacturing, is today a bellwether in the field of Self Actuated Pressure Control Valves, Tank Protection Devices, Gas Conditioning Regulating, and Metering Skids & Equipment. Offering its expertise globally, Nirmal is a solution provider to all major industries namely Oil & Gas, Petrochemical & Refineries, Pharmaceutical, Steel & Power, Food & Dairy, Plastic and Nuclear Power Industries, aptly justifying its tag of "Expertise that delivers."
Contact Information
Nirmal Industrial Control Pvt Ltd
Prakash Desai
+91 2267746200
Contact
http://www.nirmal.co.in

