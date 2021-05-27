Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Reloadly, Inc. Press Release

3 Indonesia Partners with Reloadly to Offer Plug-and-Play Airtime Transfer Software, Enabling Innovation Across a Wide Variety of Industries

3 Indonesia is partnering with Reloadly in order to tap into the growing global developer community that is utilizing airtime in more innovative ways across numerous industries.

Barcelona, Spain, May 27, 2021 --(



Acting as an airtime aggregator, Reloadly provides the world’s first dedicated platform for connecting to the global mobile network. Within this platform is a growing toolkit of airtime software, including Reloadly’s airtime API, widget, plugin, SDK, GitHub projects and more, as well as a vast multilingual library of developer documentation to build open-source airtime solutions.



3 Indonesia has established this direct partnership with Reloadly to tap growing demand from the global developer community for innovative airtime solutions applicable to a wider variety of use cases, including more diverse airtime top-up services for the fintech, NGO, cryptocurrency, e-commerce and customer rewards industries.



M. Danny Buldansyah, Deputy President Director of 3 Indonesia, said, "3 Indonesia through its 3Business Unit is committed to provide technology innovations and solutions to support many business sectors and increase competitiveness in the digital age. By collaborating with Reloadly, we believe this will give positive impact to the global telco industry, and the end-users.”



This year, Reloadly plans to offer more dedicated software tools to continue to make airtime services easier to deploy and customize. With these tools, enabling a wider range of products to be sent via telecom networks will become possible, such as the transfer of digital goods.



Michel Francis, CEO of Reloadly, says that “Reloadly is a startup with global ambitions that enables users of our airtime software toolkit to easily integrate with top mobile operators like 3 Indonesia.”



“The vast majority of the world - about 78% - still depend on prepaid plans,” Francis adds. “Our mission is to reinvent and break down barriers in the global telco industry by empowering developers and brands to fuel mobile access in markets across the world, most of which have been underserved for far too long.”



Reloadly’s partnership with 3 Indonesia is an important step to seizing the untapped potential that mobile phone ubiquity has ushered to the global economy. Through this alliance, creating, customizing and integrating airtime services for creative and innovative new business lines will become more possible than ever.



Reloadly, Inc.: Reloadly provides airtime and data top-up software that connects users to over 750 global mobile operators in over 140 countries. We have built the world’s first developer toolkit decided to customizing airtime and data top-up APIs, which our customers use to grow businesses in a variety of industries, including cryptocurrency, e-wallets, mobile gaming, incentives and rewards marketing programs and many more. Founded in 2018, Reloadly is a growth stage fintech/telcom tech startup based in Barcelona, Spain with global teams spread throughout 4 continents. Reloadly has direct partnership agreements with over 50 leading telcos and is continuously growing its developer base around the world.



About 3 Indonesia

3 Indonesia under the brand ‘3’ is one of the leading mobile communication service providers in Indonesia that operates a licensed, nationwide network 2G, 3G/WCDMA, 4G LTE GSM. 3 Indonesia brings mobile lifestyle experience powered by a wider and stronger 4.5G Pro technology in over 37,000 villages in Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Java, Bali, and Lombok, with 16,000 km fiber optic.



Sam Herring

+447449437744



reloadly.com



