Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Saint Cooks Press Release

Receive press releases from The Saint Cooks: By Email RSS Feeds: History Made for the Community of St. Helena Island by The Saint Cooks

History was made last week with the first successful "Global Saint Community Map." Showcasing how the small island community of only 4,000 people isolated in the South Atlantic Ocean, has spread to living in 41 countries across 6 continents around the globe.

Bristol, United Kingdom, May 27, 2021 --(



The Global Saint Community Map, the first of its kind, aims to visualise how Saints (as people from St Helena are affectionately known) renowned for their friendliness, loud humor and large portions of food wherever they go, have spread around the world. Taking their community and culture with them. It has been hypothesized that the global Saint community might be as many as 5 or 6 times larger than the 4,000 or so people that live on the 47 square mile St Helena Island in the South Atlantic Ocean.



Using their social media channels, The Saint Cooks launched a campaign as part of their annual St Helena’s Day celebrations on the 21st May (the day celebrating the discovery of the island) to find a Saint living on every continent. The response was overwhelming. Saints around the world got in touch, along with their descendants (including one 12 generations removed) to share where they were living and say how proud of their Saint heritage they are.



The Saint Cooks said, “We were so inspired and humbled by the sheer number of people who reached out to be included as part of the Saint Family. People really took ownership of the idea of being part of a global saint family. Their enthusiasm and support for the project has been incredible.”



During their live facebook show, celebrating the discovery of the island, The Saint Cooks was able to map Saints and their descendants living in 35 countries around the world. In places far away from the island like China, Philippines, Costa Rica, Canada, Chile and Oman. As expected with most living in the UK, or in Europe. The furthest any Saint was living from the island was 15,798km away in Japan. With 2 Saints living there.



The Saint Cooks have now created a detailed interactive map showing all the locations to explore. They hope to continue to grow the map, to showcase as many places as they can. Visualising how their small island community has shared its rich culture and community with the world. And how proud people are to be from a place so isolated from the wider world.



Can view the interactive map here: https://www.saintcooks.com/global-saint-community-map/



And watch the show and it being created here: https://fb.watch/5Iv3qAuJcC/



You can follow Saint Cooks on their website www.saintcooks.com or find them on Facebook and Instagram at @saintcooks



#PartofGlobalSaintFamily Bristol, United Kingdom, May 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Saint Cooks, a couple who celebrate the food, culture and community from St Helena Island, made history last week by launching the first ever successful "Global Saint Community Map’ "Showcasing how the small island community of only 4,000 people isolated in the South Atlantic Ocean, have spread to living in 41 countries across 6 continents around the globe.The Global Saint Community Map, the first of its kind, aims to visualise how Saints (as people from St Helena are affectionately known) renowned for their friendliness, loud humor and large portions of food wherever they go, have spread around the world. Taking their community and culture with them. It has been hypothesized that the global Saint community might be as many as 5 or 6 times larger than the 4,000 or so people that live on the 47 square mile St Helena Island in the South Atlantic Ocean.Using their social media channels, The Saint Cooks launched a campaign as part of their annual St Helena’s Day celebrations on the 21st May (the day celebrating the discovery of the island) to find a Saint living on every continent. The response was overwhelming. Saints around the world got in touch, along with their descendants (including one 12 generations removed) to share where they were living and say how proud of their Saint heritage they are.The Saint Cooks said, “We were so inspired and humbled by the sheer number of people who reached out to be included as part of the Saint Family. People really took ownership of the idea of being part of a global saint family. Their enthusiasm and support for the project has been incredible.”During their live facebook show, celebrating the discovery of the island, The Saint Cooks was able to map Saints and their descendants living in 35 countries around the world. In places far away from the island like China, Philippines, Costa Rica, Canada, Chile and Oman. As expected with most living in the UK, or in Europe. The furthest any Saint was living from the island was 15,798km away in Japan. With 2 Saints living there.The Saint Cooks have now created a detailed interactive map showing all the locations to explore. They hope to continue to grow the map, to showcase as many places as they can. Visualising how their small island community has shared its rich culture and community with the world. And how proud people are to be from a place so isolated from the wider world.Can view the interactive map here: https://www.saintcooks.com/global-saint-community-map/And watch the show and it being created here: https://fb.watch/5Iv3qAuJcC/You can follow Saint Cooks on their website www.saintcooks.com or find them on Facebook and Instagram at @saintcooks#PartofGlobalSaintFamily Contact Information The Saint Cooks

Robin Richards

07765956214



saintcooks.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Saint Cooks Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend