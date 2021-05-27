eRevMax Releases Promotion Feature for Expedia

Press Releases eRevMax Inc. Press Release

London, United Kingdom, May 27, 2021 --(



Hotels using eRevMax channel manager and connectivity solutions can now create specific Promotions on Expedia along with Booking.com and Agoda directly from their RateTiger platform to attract more visibility and rebuild demand.



“We have been consistently investing in our products and adding innovative functionalities. The Promotion feature for three leading digital travel platforms is a testimony to our commitment of delivering excellence to our client base. We have so far completed integration with Agoda, Booking.com and Expedia, work is on to release it for more channels in the coming days,” said Alin Lazar, Product Owner, eRevMax.



This new feature enables hotels to create and manage promotions that offer a percent-based discount on stays for select dates on key channels like Booking.com, Expedia and Agoda, without going to the extranet. Hotels can attach tags to a promotion for effective merchandising on the point of sale directly from the RateTiger dashboard thus reducing effort and improving efficiency.



