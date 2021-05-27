Shufti Pro Becomes Official Partners with Rockers Technology to Swiftly and Accurately Verify Investors from Across the Globe

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Shufti Pro Press Release

London, United Kingdom, May 27, 2021 --(



Shufti Pro uses a hybrid technology of human and artificial intelligence to provide businesses with e-KYC, e-KYB and e-AML services to fulfil their regulatory needs and securing them as seamlessly as possible. Keeping in mind the intensive need for digital solutions, Shufti Pro has extended its hands with Rockers Technology. Rockers Technology influences the brand new technologies and acute strategies to provide a customised web, mobile apps, and Crowdfunding solutions made to cater to a variety of needs and are delivered on time with the most affordable budget. Now Shufti Pro’s identity verification and fraud prevention solutions can be a part of Rockers Technology’s offering, allowing it to take part in the fight against fraud.



Dishank Bhatt, Business Development Manager at Rockers Technology says, "Shufti Pro’s API gives greater freedom to our customers. No matter which parts of the world investors are coming from — be it the USA, UK, UAE, or Europe — all of them will be verified fast and with the utmost levels of accuracy. Moreover, what is extremely important, is that this doesn’t require any extra effort from our clients."



Shufti Pro is famous for creating value for its clients. By offering partnerships to various businesses from around the world will assist Shufti Pro in amplifying the growth of the identity verification industry and enhance the market outreach for the partner company as well.



By patterning with Shufti Pro, businesses can get the opportunity to:



Have Shufti Pro’s products as part of their business portfolio



Provide their customers and partners with robust identity verification solutions



Aware businesses in meeting their fraud prevention and regulatory needs



Market and earn a profit on the product



Re-sell products as their own



Speaking about the partnership with Rockers Technology, CEO of Shufti Pro, Victor Fredung says, “Team Shufti Pro is proud to join hands with Rockers Technology and expand our eKYC and ID verification solution to its customers. Identity verification solutions are a necessity that every industry needs to fight the rising fraud. This partnership will mutually benefit both the companies and offers an opportunity to spread awareness about the significance of identity verification and the regulatory needs that come with it.”



About Rockers Technology



Rockers Technology is a leading software development company offering top-rated app development services to clients across the globe. With a perfect blend of vast experience, highly skilled developer, key business insights and a dedicated app development process, we are dedicated to escalating our client's business growth.



About Shufti Pro



Shufti Pro is a global identity verification services provider. It offers digital KYC, KYB, AML, and face verification services globally. It uses both human intelligence and artificial intelligence in its technology to provide highly effective and accurate services. Shufti Pro verifies identities within 30-60 seconds on average with 98.67% accuracy. It has verified users in 232 countries and territories. Shufti Pro has been the first of its kind to provide identity verification services that cover a large number of countries.



For more information contact:



Damien Martin

Marketing Executive

Company Name: Shufti Pro

Contact Number: +44 01225290329

Email: Marketing@shuftipro.com

Website https://shuftipro.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Shufti_Pro

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/shufti-pro

