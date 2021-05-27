Press Releases Malaysian Dietary Supplement Association Press Release

Receive press releases from Malaysian Dietary Supplement Association: By Email RSS Feeds: MADSA Joins MAREA

The Malaysian Dietary Supplement Association joins the Malaysian Recycling Alliance to assist Members to play a more meaningful role in ESG and SDG to save the planet.

Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, May 27, 2021 --(



MAREA was set-up in early 2021 by several large FMCG companies in Malaysia. The aim of MAREA is to boost the supply chain by increasing the recovery of post-consumer packaging. It will involve Consumers, Collectors, Recyclers and the Government.



MADSA Members are located along the supply chain and are made up of OEM manufacturers, distributors and brand owners.



MADSA Members that are brand owners are made up of local and foreign companies that are involved in Multilevel Marketing or sales through Retail Stores.



Packaging material commonly used by MADSA Members are paper-based, HDPE and LDPE.



As an Alliance Partner, MADSA will co-organise webinars and other events like cleanup activities to educate the consumers of dietary supplements to play an active role in recycling supplements packaging after use.



In a recent report by the Edge Weekly, Malaysia has the highest per capita annual consumption of plastic packaging in the ASEAN region and even more than China. The same issue also reported a World Bank study that indicated that less than a quarter of plastics used in Malaysia is recycled.



MADSA Members are eager to play their Environment, Social and Governance role in creating a circular or sustainable economy to reverse climate change to ensure a cleaner environment for the future generations.



About MADSA

The Malaysian Dietary Supplement Association was created in 2003 with the aim of advancing the interests of the dietary supplements industry in Malaysia. It also pursues awareness of the public on the health benefits of supplements. Its members consist of local and foreign manufacturers and marketers. Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, May 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The General Manager of the Malaysian Dietary Supplement Association (MADSA) announced today that the Association has become an Alliance Partner of the Malaysian Recycling Alliance (MAREA).MAREA was set-up in early 2021 by several large FMCG companies in Malaysia. The aim of MAREA is to boost the supply chain by increasing the recovery of post-consumer packaging. It will involve Consumers, Collectors, Recyclers and the Government.MADSA Members are located along the supply chain and are made up of OEM manufacturers, distributors and brand owners.MADSA Members that are brand owners are made up of local and foreign companies that are involved in Multilevel Marketing or sales through Retail Stores.Packaging material commonly used by MADSA Members are paper-based, HDPE and LDPE.As an Alliance Partner, MADSA will co-organise webinars and other events like cleanup activities to educate the consumers of dietary supplements to play an active role in recycling supplements packaging after use.In a recent report by the Edge Weekly, Malaysia has the highest per capita annual consumption of plastic packaging in the ASEAN region and even more than China. The same issue also reported a World Bank study that indicated that less than a quarter of plastics used in Malaysia is recycled.MADSA Members are eager to play their Environment, Social and Governance role in creating a circular or sustainable economy to reverse climate change to ensure a cleaner environment for the future generations.About MADSAThe Malaysian Dietary Supplement Association was created in 2003 with the aim of advancing the interests of the dietary supplements industry in Malaysia. It also pursues awareness of the public on the health benefits of supplements. Its members consist of local and foreign manufacturers and marketers. Contact Information Malaysian Dietary Supplement Association

James Pereira

60122829156



www.madsa.org.my



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Malaysian Dietary Supplement Association