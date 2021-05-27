IACET Reaccreditation Demonstrates Yaskawa Motoman’s Commitment to Industry

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Yaskawa Motoman Press Release

“Yaskawa Motoman is proud of our educational programs which train hundreds of engineers and manufacturing personnel each year in important robotics skills,” stated David Troeter, Vice President of Support Services for Yaskawa Motoman. “Our renewed partnership with IACET is a demonstration of our commitment to lifelong learning and high standards for all of our programs, and we are very pleased to be recognized by such a prestigious organization.”



Yaskawa Academy offers:



Robots in classrooms for hands-on learning

Application-specific classrooms

A large, well-equipped welding lab for hands-on learning

Comprehensive training curriculum with over 75 different courses including Basic Programming, Advanced Programming, Maintenance, Concurrent I/O, purchasable options and customized training



“We are pleased to recognize and celebrate the achievement of Yaskawa Motoman as an Accredited Provider,” stated Casandra Blassingame, CEO of IACET. Blassingame added, "Yaskawa Motoman proudly joins nearly 500 organizations around the globe that have matriculated through a rigorous peer-reviewed process by experts in continuing education, thereby ensuring the highest possible standards are met.”



To achieve Accredited Provider accreditation, Yaskawa Motoman completed a rigorous application process and successfully demonstrated adherence to the ANSI/IACET 2018-1 Standard for Continuing Education and Training by addressing the design, development, administration, and evaluation of its programs. Yaskawa Motoman has pledged its continued compliance with the Standard and is now authorized to use the IACET name and Accredited Provider logo on promotional course material. In addition, Yaskawa Motoman is now linked to the IACET web site and is recognized as offering the highest quality continuing education and training programs.



About Yaskawa Motoman

Founded in 1989, the Motoman Robotics Division of Yaskawa America, Inc. is a leading robotics company in the Americas. With over 500,000 Motoman® robots installed globally, Yaskawa provides automation products and solutions for virtually every industry and robotic application; including arc welding, assembly, coating, dispensing, material handling, material cutting, material removal, packaging, palletizing, spot welding and clinical laboratory specimen processing. For more information please visit our website at www.motoman.com or call 937.847.6200.



About IACET

Jennifer Katchmar

937-847-6200



www.motoman.com



