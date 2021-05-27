Employment King's Head Career Advisor Releases New Book

Press Releases Employment King Press Release

Author Chris Delaney explains how an employer will make a recruitment decision based on an applicant's "interview identity" which can be manipulated by the interviewer's own behavior.

Manchester, United Kingdom, May 27, 2021 --(



In the book, Delaney explains how an employer will allocate an interview score based on an applicant’s "interview identity." Each identity is created by the perceived level of the job applicant's level of industry knowledge and the applicant's level of confidence during the interview process.



The world of work is set to see an increase in new vacancies. The rollout of the COVID vaccination has helped to reduce the strict rules of social distancing. The easing of lockdown legislation will see an increase in trade for many businesses which will create new jobs. (“Employment intentions are now at their highest since 2013” CIPD Labour market outlook: Spring 2021.)



Competition for new vacancies will be fierce as unemployment figures are set to rise. According to theguardian.com “The Bank of England expects the jobless rate to peak at almost 5.5% after furlough ends.”



To beat the competition, job hunters must learn how they can be seen as more suitable than the competition. In the his new book, Delaney explains, “The three rules for a successful job interview are: to identify the job criteria, be a self-promoter and communicate with confidence.”



Delaney's new book, "What is your Interview Identity?" will be available for purchase on 1st August 2021. In the book Delaney discusses the unconscious decision making process an employers unwittingly makes and how an interviewee needs to act to be seen as more valuable than a competitor job seeker. “Candidates should understand exactly what the employer is looking for, be able to compare their abilities with the hiring company’s needs, and gauge how well they fit the position’s requirements.” (Meyer, Michael F; 1999)



Confidence, Delaney says, plays a virtual role in the job interview. Highly confident applicants are much more likely to be a self-promoter. “Considerable research has found that candidates who are anxious in the job interview receive significantly lower ratings of interview performance and are less likely to be hired for the job.” (Powell, Deborah & Feiler, Amanda; 2015)



