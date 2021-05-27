Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases PulteGroup - Georgia Press Release

Receive press releases from PulteGroup - Georgia: By Email RSS Feeds: Pulte Homes on Track to Launch Marietta’s 521 Atlanta in Early 2022

National Homebuilder Announces Plans for a Collection of On-Trend Townhomes Boasting More Life Built In® Home Designs Within Steps of Iconic Marietta Square.

Atlanta, GA, May 27, 2021 --(



“521 Atlanta is right in line with homebuyers’ desire for more walkable communities,” said Pablo Rivas, Vice President of Sales for Pulte Homes’ Georgia Division. “The pedestrian path that connects the community to the Marietta Square also leads to the Mountain to River Trail, uniting the Square with another popular area destination – Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. 521 Atlanta residents will also be able to enjoy trips to Braves games at nearby Truist Park, as well as proximity to the shops and restaurants of Town Center at Cobb and The Battery Atlanta. For groceries and essentials, a Kroger, Publix, Aldi, Target and Walmart are all within roughly 5 miles of the community.”



Located 5 minutes from I-75 and 9 minutes from I-285, the site for 521 Atlanta is poised along Atlanta Road, a main corridor offering residents direct access to Kennesaw, Smyrna, and into the perimeter area, with Downtown Atlanta less than 20 miles away. Future residents will also enjoy convenience to SR-120 and Cobb Parkway, along with several of the area’s biggest employers, including Home Depot, GE, Lockheed Martin and Kennesaw State University. Young families living in 521 Atlanta will appreciate the fact that school-age children will be granted access to Marietta City Schools, including Park Street Elementary, Marietta Middle and Marietta High Schools. Several highly regarded private schools are within 10 miles of the community, including The Walker School - the reputedly #1 Private School in Cobb County.



In addition to the pedestrian path, planned amenities at 521 Atlanta will include a dog park and community firepit. The community is also within walking distance of Larry Bell Park with its batting cages, playgrounds, track, tennis courts, aquatic center and more. The waterslides and attractions of Six Flags White Water are within 3 miles of 521 Atlanta.



For more information about 521 Atlanta and to be placed on the community’s VIP list, prospective homebuyers and Atlanta real estate professionals are encouraged to call (678) 224-8145 or visit www.pulte.com/521Atlanta.



About Pulte Homes: Pulte Homes is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Pulte Homes builds consumer inspired homes and communities that provide the move-up buyer the best quality of life. Only Pulte Homes offers the combination of innovative More Life Built In Home Designs® with an unwavering commitment to quality and attention to detail. For more information about Pulte Homes, visit www.pulte.com. Atlanta, GA, May 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Pulte Homes announced today its plans to debut 521 Atlanta – a collection of 49 on-trend three-story townhomes in the heart of Cobb County. The stylish community will be enhanced by socially-centric amenities – including a dedicated pedestrian path that leads directly to the boutiques, eateries and events of the historic Marietta Square. Set to open for sales in early 2022, 521 Atlanta will feature several More Life Built In® home designs from which to choose – two of which, The Cooper and The Blanchard, will be showcased as professionally merchandised model homes. All four home designs will boast open concepts, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2-car garages, a number of alluring options, square footages between 1,671 and 2090, and price points starting in the Mid-$300s.“521 Atlanta is right in line with homebuyers’ desire for more walkable communities,” said Pablo Rivas, Vice President of Sales for Pulte Homes’ Georgia Division. “The pedestrian path that connects the community to the Marietta Square also leads to the Mountain to River Trail, uniting the Square with another popular area destination – Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. 521 Atlanta residents will also be able to enjoy trips to Braves games at nearby Truist Park, as well as proximity to the shops and restaurants of Town Center at Cobb and The Battery Atlanta. For groceries and essentials, a Kroger, Publix, Aldi, Target and Walmart are all within roughly 5 miles of the community.”Located 5 minutes from I-75 and 9 minutes from I-285, the site for 521 Atlanta is poised along Atlanta Road, a main corridor offering residents direct access to Kennesaw, Smyrna, and into the perimeter area, with Downtown Atlanta less than 20 miles away. Future residents will also enjoy convenience to SR-120 and Cobb Parkway, along with several of the area’s biggest employers, including Home Depot, GE, Lockheed Martin and Kennesaw State University. Young families living in 521 Atlanta will appreciate the fact that school-age children will be granted access to Marietta City Schools, including Park Street Elementary, Marietta Middle and Marietta High Schools. Several highly regarded private schools are within 10 miles of the community, including The Walker School - the reputedly #1 Private School in Cobb County.In addition to the pedestrian path, planned amenities at 521 Atlanta will include a dog park and community firepit. The community is also within walking distance of Larry Bell Park with its batting cages, playgrounds, track, tennis courts, aquatic center and more. The waterslides and attractions of Six Flags White Water are within 3 miles of 521 Atlanta.For more information about 521 Atlanta and to be placed on the community’s VIP list, prospective homebuyers and Atlanta real estate professionals are encouraged to call (678) 224-8145 or visit www.pulte.com/521Atlanta.About Pulte Homes: Pulte Homes is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Pulte Homes builds consumer inspired homes and communities that provide the move-up buyer the best quality of life. Only Pulte Homes offers the combination of innovative More Life Built In Home Designs® with an unwavering commitment to quality and attention to detail. For more information about Pulte Homes, visit www.pulte.com. Contact Information PulteGroup - Georgia

Kasie Bolling

770-965-3219



pulte.com

Stephanie Byron - Director of Marketing

PulteGroup - Georgia Division

Stephanie.Byron@PulteGroup.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from PulteGroup - Georgia Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend