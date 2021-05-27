BeachCoders® Academy Inks $20 Million Deal in Tuition Funding for Tech Training

Press Releases Beach Coders Press Release

BeachCoders® Academy has secured the most student-friendly credit facility in the Income Share Agreement sector with $20 million in funds available for tech career training.

BeachCoders® Academy, an innovative "Silicon Beach" (Los Angeles) web-coding school known for its supportive small class and 1on1 student training model with part-time, flexible classes workable for anyone’s schedule has now opened up access to even more students with this new income share program. In addition to their tuition already being less than one-third the costs of other schools in the industry, adding this income share program has removed all financial barriers to students desiring to step up into high paying tech jobs and much needed remote work in today’s world.



This income share agreement (ISA) was customized to BeachCoders® unique specifications to support student’s needs by offering the most generous entry requirements and deferred payments until the graduate secures a job with a threshold salary. Once payments commence, there is a fixed term and payback cap on a sliding scale based on the salary amount that is the most competitive in the industry and is favorable for all parties.



“Offering this unique income share agreement supporting our students’ needs is on par with the core values of BeachCoders® and we’re grateful to partner with a finance company that shares our vision,” said founder and CEO of BeachCoders, James DeCicco. “The company went above and beyond to collaborate with us to successfully offer exciting terms for our students that are superior to anything we’ve previously seen in the Income Share financing space,” DeCicco said.



Contact Information BeachCoders Academy
James DeCicco
424-254-9650
BeachCoders.com

James DeCicco

424-254-9650



BeachCoders.com



