Indian Hills Schools Turns to Transfinder

Transfinder Corporation is pleased to announce Indian Hills Exempted Village School District has selected Transfinder’s award-winning routing solution Routefinder PLUS to create the safest and most efficient routes for its students. Official says the district selected Routefinder PLUS because it was more up to date than the competing products on the market – and more intuitive.

Cincinnati, OH, May 27, 2021

Diane Spurlock, Indian Hills’ transportation director, said the district selected Routefinder PLUS because it was more up to date than the competing products on the market – and more intuitive.



“It makes more sense,” Spurlock said of Routefinder PLUS. “You don’t have to go to two years of college to learn how to program. That was the big draw for us. It’s more intuitive.”



In turning to Transfinder for its routing needs, the district replaced its previous routing software product which it had for more than two decades.



Spurlock said PLUS’ user interface has a similar look and feel to other programs her office uses and is consistent with other Transfinder solutions the district purchased, including field Tripfinder, for field trip management, and Viewfinder, to monitor the day-to-day options of the transportation department.



“It’s technology the district has always wanted,” Spurlock said.



Located in Cincinnati, Ohio, Indian Hills has more than 2,000 students, with two elementary schools, a middle school and a high school.



Transfinder President and CEO Antonio Civitella said Routefinder PLUS was designed with districts like Indian Hills in mind, with its customer-friendly user interface.



“When we began working on our latest suite of solutions years ago it became more critical that the customer experience was an enjoyable one,” Civitella said. “Routefinder PLUS’ functionality had to surpass anything in the industry, but its look and feel also had to be superior as well. PLUS is intuitive and we know it makes districts more efficient and their routes the safest in school transportation today. We are so happy to have the Indian Hills Exempted Village School District become part of the Transfinder family.”



About Transfinder

Rick D'Errico

518.723.8303



www.transfinder.com

440 State St.

Schenectady, NY 12305



