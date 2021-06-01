American Group is Pleased to Announce Its 2020 Newcomer of the Year Award Recipient, XPO Logistics

Press Releases New American Group d/b/a American Group,... Press Release

XPO Logistics was named the 2020 Newcomer Carrier of the Year by American Group, one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing 3PLs.

“We are proud to present this well-deserved award to XPO for helping to enable our continued mutual success,” said Michael Schember, American Group’s CEO. “Each day, our customers depend on the services offered by XPO to bring their goods to the marketplace safely, intact, and on-time. Despite an increasingly challenging business environment, XPO Logistics comes through for us every day,” added Daniel Krivickas, President of American Group.



An award-commemorating crystal truck was presented to Mario Garza, XPO’s National Account Executive at American Group’s corporate office in Chandler, AZ on May 25, 2021 by John Benisek, AG’s Director, Business Development.



American Group, based in Chandler, AZ, is a non-asset-based third-party logistics provider offering concierge-level domestic and international transportation services for its customers across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.



Phoenix, AZ, June 01, 2021 --( PR.com )-- XPO has demonstrated service excellence for American Group's customer base by scoring well in all measurable criteria, including on-time pickup and delivery performance, accurate invoicing, minimal shortages and damages, practical technology, and customer service communication. American Group's customers also responded very favorably to the convenience of XPO's newly introduced Live Lane Pricing program.

