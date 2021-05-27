Testrite’s New Lollipop Stands Add Pop and Variety to Visual Merchandising



Hackensack, NJ, May 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Testrite's new Lollipop Display Stands deliver a bold, refreshing update for visual merchandising. By providing hardware to support circular and custom shaped signage designs, the Lollipop Stands break the mold from the conventional square and rectangular displays.In 2020, round floor graphics showed the potential for shape cut signage. The Testrite Lollipop stand was created to bring innovative shape cut graphics to eye level right on the sales floor.Retailers, hotels, restaurants, and other providers can create bespoke shapes and messages - adding a new design dimension to their marketing.The unique drop-in design on these lightweight but sturdy all-metal stands lets retailers take advantage of their digital print provider's die-cutting and CNC capabilities. The right graphics hardware helps your message stand out."We saw a need in the marketplace," says Jeffrey Rubin, president of Testrite Visual. "We partner with marketing companies and digital print partners around the country and many have sophisticated CNC cutters, but there wasn't a good way to bring that capability to eye level - until now. Our Lollipop Stands bring your marketing message to eye level and help create graphics that truly represent the brand, providing a huge visual impact to consumers."Testrite Visual is a fourth-generation family-owned and operated business and American manufacturer focused on providing hardware and solutions to integrate graphics into the retail environment.To learn more about Testrite's Lollipop Stands and other innovative products to suit your needs, contact Testrite today. Contact Information Testrite Visual

Jeffrey Rubin

201-543-0240

www.testrite.com

Jeffrey Rubin

201-543-0240



www.testrite.com



