Press Releases Higher Ground Books & Media Press Release

Receive press releases from Higher Ground Books & Media: By Email RSS Feeds: "The Seedling" by Theresa Garee is Now Available from Higher Ground Books & Media

Springfield, OH, May 27, 2021 --(



Theresa Garee’s books are 5-star rated and she is just getting started.



Theresa is a mother of 2 girls, 4 dogs and 2 parakeets. She lives with her family in a suburb of Columbus, Ohio.



She calls Columbus the ugliest city she has ever lived in, but it is hard to compete with her previous home cities of Portland, Oregon and Fairbanks, Alaska.



Theresa began writing after finishing a 12-step program called Celebrate Recovery. She learned that all her childhood trauma no longer needed to dictate her future and she wanted to offer healing through her books.



Each book is designed to share hope and the gospel to its readers.



Kat Hudson enjoys painting most things from canvases to walls in her house.



When Kat illustrates books, her goal is to thoughtfully create hand-painted pictures that give life to the story, help readers to better understand and enjoy the experience.



She enjoys time with her family, including two camping trips a year to reconnect.



Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational. Our work is Christian-based and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com. Springfield, OH, May 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Now Available for Pre-Order. The Seedling by Theresa Garee, Illustrated by Kat Hudson. In this beautifully illustrated story, a mother's bedtime tale of a dandelion seedling teaches her children about the love of Jesus.Theresa Garee’s books are 5-star rated and she is just getting started.Theresa is a mother of 2 girls, 4 dogs and 2 parakeets. She lives with her family in a suburb of Columbus, Ohio.She calls Columbus the ugliest city she has ever lived in, but it is hard to compete with her previous home cities of Portland, Oregon and Fairbanks, Alaska.Theresa began writing after finishing a 12-step program called Celebrate Recovery. She learned that all her childhood trauma no longer needed to dictate her future and she wanted to offer healing through her books.Each book is designed to share hope and the gospel to its readers.Kat Hudson enjoys painting most things from canvases to walls in her house.When Kat illustrates books, her goal is to thoughtfully create hand-painted pictures that give life to the story, help readers to better understand and enjoy the experience.She enjoys time with her family, including two camping trips a year to reconnect.Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational. Our work is Christian-based and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com. Contact Information Higher Ground Books & Media

Rebecca Benston

937-925-0387



www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Higher Ground Books & Media