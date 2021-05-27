Press Releases CellarStone, Inc. Press Release

CellarStone Announces Release of QCommission Version 11

Half Moon Bay, CA, May 27, 2021



Sales compensation planning or sales performance management has always been a challenge. When adding the complexity of the sales compensation plan to the equation, automating sales commissions can be difficult and close to impossible. CellarStone has always been driven in ensuring that QCommission can meet the sales performance management (SPM) needs of customers across all industries.



The QCommission Development Team at CellarStone continuously tests and improves QCommission to make sure its new and improved releases actually work and can address the needs of businesses - even those with complex sales compensation plans.



QCommission Version 11 now boasts:



Three (3) new working integrations (ServiceTitan, Ultipro, and Wisenet),

An ability to schedule report-generation and a capacity to deliver generated report to a designated email,

A more robust calculation process and import architecture,

A more interactive and intuitive dashboard which provides support for embedded analytics all over the application,

Enhanced and customizable reports,

And many more.



Overall, QCommission Version 11 has a large list of usability improvements that will benefit existing and future clients alike.



When asked about QCommission’s newly released version, this is what Sanal Sankar, CellarStone’s VP for Technology had to say, "We at CellarStone want to make sure that we are always providing our customers with faster, more reliable implementations which is why we are always working on continuously improving our products. We regularly come up with new versions, each one rigorously tested and proven to work. This helps decrease the risk of implementation and helps make a shortened implementation time possible with every new release.”



As of this writing, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.



About CellarStone and QCommission

With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.



Gopi Mattel

1-650-242-0008



www.cellarstone.com



