Three Weeks to Go Until Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast Virtual Conference 2021 – Registration Closing Soon

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, May 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- With just three weeks to go until Pre-filled Syringes West Coast 2021, registrations will soon be closing, so this is a reminder you why you should attend this year's meeting.- Featuring 17 pioneering presentations that will cover the most relevant hot topics in the PFS industry- Panel debate discussing "Platform approaches for combination products and pre-filled syringes"- Deep dive session on "How Safe Are My Devices? Regulatory Compliance Lifecycle Management of Combination Products"- An FDA perspective on Regulatory Considerations for Combination Products- Case study presentations from leading pharma and biotech companies on complex product formulation and optimising device design to aid deliveryFind out more at Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast virtual conference in June, download brochure: www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com/prcom6The two-day, packed agenda will offer a series of presentations, through which you will gain insight into current industry trends, innovations in device design and technology, human factors engineering, regulatory insights, process development and design controls for combination product development.Registration is live on the website www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com/prcom6Delegate rate $499 applies to pharma and biotech companies onlyProudly Sponsored by Heuft USA, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Novo Engineering, Nemera, Owen Mumford & Zeon Speciality MaterialsFor media queries please contact Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

