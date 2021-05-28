Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Zinrelo Press Release

Zinrelo's Loyalty Program Helps Chromatic Coffee Increase Customer Retention to 84.83%

Chromatic Coffee uses Zinrelo’s loyalty rewards platform to achieve revenue growth.

Palo Alto, CA, May 28, 2021 --(



For Chromatic Coffee, it was vital to engage customers immediately after their first purchase, ensuring better brand recall during the second purchase decision. To keep customers engaged with the brand & the loyalty program, loyalty points were awarded for various activities – like purchases, social sharing, referrals and account creation. These points could then be redeemed for discounts coupons, Chromatic Coffee merchandise, as well as some aspirational rewards as well. Such gamification of earning points and redeeming rewards kept Chromatic Coffee at the top of customers’ mind. This strategy increased the Chromatic Coffee second-time purchasers by 52%.



Along with gamification activities, the customized loyalty tiers structured by Zinrelo proved to be a crucial element of the loyalty program. As the customers progressed through the tiers, they became eligible for incremental monetary and non-monetary benefits associated with each tier. These tiers played a pivotal role in customers coming back for repeat purchases from Chromatic Coffee. Such 360-degree engagement through the rewards program increased Chromatic Coffee’s customer retention to 84.83%. This led to the repeat purchase revenue increasing to 84.06% at the end of Q1-2021.



"We were extremely delighted in the way Zinrelo worked with us to identify pain points in customer retention and helped structure an optimised rewards program to keep customers coming back," commented Donald Miguel, Operations Manager at Chromatic Coffee. “Not only has our customer retention increased, Zinrelo provoked all sorts of customer engagement. We’ve received plenty of positive feedback, and even some suggestions for rewards they’d like to see – they’re having fun.”



“At Zinrelo, we believe a one-size-fits-all solution does not provide optimum results,” said Samir, VP of Customer Success at Zinrelo. “We conduct detailed data analysis, identify areas of improvement and structure a rewards program to target specific growth objectives and deliver results.”



About Chromatic Coffee:

Chromatic Coffee pride themselves as a purveyor of carefully sourced, crafted, and roasted coffees. In October of 2012 Chromatic Coffee opened its roastery and cafe in Santa Clara for customers. Since then, Chromatic Coffee has won many accolades and 5-star ratings on various platforms.



About Zinrelo:

Zinrelo is a modern-day, loyalty rewards platform that maximizes repeat sales and per-customer revenue through a 360-degree customer engagement. Zinrelo unlocks customer loyalty across multiple dimensions including transactional, social, referral, engagement, behavioural and emotional loyalty. It supports omni-channel deployments that span across ecommerce, physical stores, phone orders and more.



Zinrelo uses deep data analytics to create a custom, highly optimized loyalty program. Advanced machine learning algorithms are used to identify customer clusters and targeted campaign strategies for these segments. Hundreds of businesses are using Zinrelo to leapfrog their competition and gain market share. Zinrelo has been consistently rated as a leader in loyalty management software as reflected in the current ranking on various review platforms.



