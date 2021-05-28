Press Releases A-Team Group Press Release

Receive press releases from A-Team Group: By Email RSS Feeds: A-Team Group Launches RegTech Summit Virtual APAC in November

Due to popular demand, A-Team Group is expanding its highly successful RegTech Summit conference series with a virtual APAC event in November.

London, United Kingdom, May 28, 2021 --(



APAC RegTech Advisory Board Members

- Lee Ashmore, Global Head of Anti Money Laundering Technology & Regional Head of Financial Crime Risk IT, HSBC

- Andrew Kramer, Director, Compliance, FM, ASA & GCNEA, Group SG, Standard Chartered Bank

- Mona Zoet, Founder & CEO, RegPac Revolution

- Sebastian Tay, Head of Client Onboarding, Axi

- Sarthaka Nanda, Vice President, Agile Delivery Lead, APAC IT, Regulatory & Tax Reform Programs, Credit Suisse



With sponsorship from Solidatus, IHS Markit, encompass and SIX confirmed, and many others expressing interest in getting involved, A-Team are in the process of formulating the agenda (a provisional agenda is available here: http://bit.ly/RTSVAPAC) and recruiting speakers.



The conference will feature panel discussions and presentations from leading Regtech practitioners - the region’s movers and shakers - who will share their insights into how RegTech is providing innovative solutions to new challenges in regulatory reporting, AML and KYC, and financial crime and surveillance.



As you would expect, RegTech Summit Virtual APAC will explore the current regulatory environment in Asia Pacific against the backdrop of the Covid pandemic, which has introduced trying conditions while at the same time acting as the catalyst for change.



Attendees can expect a lot of discussion around trade and transaction reporting as regulators across the region up the ante in their requirements. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is introducing new measures for OTC derivatives reporting in October, requiring regulated entities to rethink the way they gather and report their transactions both in Singapore and across the region.



Sessions at RegTech Summit APAC will review the changing pan-Asian regulatory landscape and its impact on reporting demands, exploring how a reimagined regulatory reporting framework can improve transparency and reduce the cost of compliance. The conference will look at how technology developments - like cloud computing and SaaS, artificial intelligence, machine learning and NLP - are shaping firms’ compliance efforts. And it will host drill-down sessions on the most challenging regulations and how to approach them, including trade surveillance and conduct.



More information:

Leigh Hill, A-Team Group Marketing Operations Manager

E: leigh@a-teamgroup.com



Sponsorship information:

Jo Webb, A-Team Group Sales Director

E: sales@a-teamgroup.com London, United Kingdom, May 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Working closely alongside their APAC RegTech Advisory board (See members list below) they have developed an exciting agenda that will share insights into how RegTech is enabling innovations in areas such as regulatory reporting, AML, financial crime, transaction monitoring and surveillance.APAC RegTech Advisory Board Members- Lee Ashmore, Global Head of Anti Money Laundering Technology & Regional Head of Financial Crime Risk IT, HSBC- Andrew Kramer, Director, Compliance, FM, ASA & GCNEA, Group SG, Standard Chartered Bank- Mona Zoet, Founder & CEO, RegPac Revolution- Sebastian Tay, Head of Client Onboarding, Axi- Sarthaka Nanda, Vice President, Agile Delivery Lead, APAC IT, Regulatory & Tax Reform Programs, Credit SuisseWith sponsorship from Solidatus, IHS Markit, encompass and SIX confirmed, and many others expressing interest in getting involved, A-Team are in the process of formulating the agenda (a provisional agenda is available here: http://bit.ly/RTSVAPAC) and recruiting speakers.The conference will feature panel discussions and presentations from leading Regtech practitioners - the region’s movers and shakers - who will share their insights into how RegTech is providing innovative solutions to new challenges in regulatory reporting, AML and KYC, and financial crime and surveillance.As you would expect, RegTech Summit Virtual APAC will explore the current regulatory environment in Asia Pacific against the backdrop of the Covid pandemic, which has introduced trying conditions while at the same time acting as the catalyst for change.Attendees can expect a lot of discussion around trade and transaction reporting as regulators across the region up the ante in their requirements. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is introducing new measures for OTC derivatives reporting in October, requiring regulated entities to rethink the way they gather and report their transactions both in Singapore and across the region.Sessions at RegTech Summit APAC will review the changing pan-Asian regulatory landscape and its impact on reporting demands, exploring how a reimagined regulatory reporting framework can improve transparency and reduce the cost of compliance. The conference will look at how technology developments - like cloud computing and SaaS, artificial intelligence, machine learning and NLP - are shaping firms’ compliance efforts. And it will host drill-down sessions on the most challenging regulations and how to approach them, including trade surveillance and conduct.More information:Leigh Hill, A-Team Group Marketing Operations ManagerE: leigh@a-teamgroup.comSponsorship information:Jo Webb, A-Team Group Sales DirectorE: sales@a-teamgroup.com Contact Information A-Team Group

Leigh Hill

44 (0)20 8090 2055



a-teamgroup.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from A-Team Group