George Washington’s Encampment in New Jersey Gets Closer Look in Photography Exhibition

George Washington’s Revolutionary War encampment in New Jersey is the subject of a fine art photography exhibition and companion programs. The images were created by Xiomaro, a nationally-exhibited artist, under a commission from the U.S. National Park Service. The free exhibition will be on view from June 6 to July 31, 2021.

Morristown, NJ, May 28, 2021 --



The free exhibition – on display from June 6 to July 31, 2021 – will be on view at the nation’s first national historical park, which was established in 1933 in Morristown to preserve the site of Washington’s headquarters and his troop’s winter encampment of 1779-80. The large photographs are mounted against the windows of the Jockey Hollow Visitor Center, Tempe Wick Road, Morristown, for viewing outdoors in a socially-distanced setting. Videos of the artist’s work with the National Parks and his smartphone photography workshop will also be broadcast.



The exhibition features selections from the first contemporary collection of photographs to artistically document the key features of Jockey Hollow, which were created by Xiomaro (pronounced “SEE-oh-MAH-ro”), under a commission from the National Park Service. The images show the dwellings of Henry Wick (owner of Jockey Hollow), George Washington, his officers, and his troops. By placing these images side-by-side, Xiomaro presents a closer look and context that transcends a physical visit to each location in real time. The viewer is left with a greater appreciation for the vast differences in how these iconic figures of the American Revolutionary War endured the harsh winter of 1779-1780.



“Xiomaro’s understanding of history through the lens makes him an outstanding ambassador for our continued efforts to reach all types of learners from more than one perspective,” said Jude M. Pfister, Chief of Cultural Resources. His work and aesthetic philosophy was the subject of “Unseen Beauty,” a short documentary film produced by the National Park Service and its partners.



Funding for Xiomaro’s Virtual Artist-in-Residence has been made possible in part by funds from Morris Arts through the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Morris Arts facilitates such partnerships to reach an audience of nearly 325,000 residents with hundreds of artistic and educational activities, events, and programs.



Tam Gretsch

516-621-6424



www.xiomaro.com



