Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

Receive press releases from Loveforce International Publishing Company: By Email RSS Feeds: Loveforce International Releases New Singles by Billy Ray Charles and inRchild

Loveforce International will release two new digital singles on inRchild and Billy Ray Charles and honor them with an e-book giveaway.

Santa Clarita, CA, May 28, 2021 --(



Billy Ray Charles’ new song is a surprise. The company is not releasing the title of the release but will say that it is in the Southern Soul genre and the title is typical for songs of that genre. The song is a funk charged Southern Soul dance song. The song has the protagonist talking about the qualities he likes in woman.



inRchild’s “Population Explosion” is a pop punk song. It focuses on the global issue of overpopulation in key continents.



Loveforce International will also release both the English and Spanish e-book versions of Slices of Life (Rebanadas de Vida in Spanish) by author Mark Wilkins. The book contains a collection of short humorous, family oriented stories.



"Something very powerful happens when you have a Punk delivery in a song about a global issue," said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “But never underestimate the power of Billy Ray Charles ability to write a great Souhern Soul Song,” he continued.



The e-book will be given away worldwide, on Amazon exclusively on Friday, May 28 only. The singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, You Tube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, Tik Tock, BoomPlay, Napster, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack and Yandex.



For Further Information please contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954. Santa Clarita, CA, May 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- On Friday, May 28, Loveforce International will release two new digital singles. The singles will be in the Southern Soul and Punk Pop genres. An e-book giveaway will honor the two new digital singles.Billy Ray Charles’ new song is a surprise. The company is not releasing the title of the release but will say that it is in the Southern Soul genre and the title is typical for songs of that genre. The song is a funk charged Southern Soul dance song. The song has the protagonist talking about the qualities he likes in woman.inRchild’s “Population Explosion” is a pop punk song. It focuses on the global issue of overpopulation in key continents.Loveforce International will also release both the English and Spanish e-book versions of Slices of Life (Rebanadas de Vida in Spanish) by author Mark Wilkins. The book contains a collection of short humorous, family oriented stories."Something very powerful happens when you have a Punk delivery in a song about a global issue," said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “But never underestimate the power of Billy Ray Charles ability to write a great Souhern Soul Song,” he continued.The e-book will be given away worldwide, on Amazon exclusively on Friday, May 28 only. The singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, You Tube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, Tik Tock, BoomPlay, Napster, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack and Yandex.For Further Information please contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954. Contact Information LoveForce International Publishing

Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator

(661) 523-4954





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Loveforce International Publishing Company