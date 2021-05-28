Tangible Solutions COO Chris Collins Records Webinar for OMTEC® Virtual Education Series

Press Releases Tangible Solutions, Inc. Press Release

Fairborn, OH, May 28, 2021 --(



“Traditional designs for orthopedic medical devices manufactured currently have been trabecular or organized lattices that have been limited either by engineering skills or the tools/software they are using,” says Collins. “What I present in the OMTEC webinar is the next generation in orthopedic implant designs, utilizing highly advanced software programs and are mathematically driven. These tools make it possible to manufacture medical devices that match the model design.”



Collins notes that the AM industry is seeing strong growth in product development, as well as engineering skills and their understanding of the powerful software programs that are now available. “There is a general need for companies to invest in engineering and these software programs. But the programs are only part of it. Engineers need training to understand the technology possibilities, and there is a lack of organized educational training for engineers.”



The entire OMTEC Virtual Education Series, including the Tangible webinar, is available upon registration at the OMTEC Expo website.



About Tangible Solutions

Tangible Solutions, based in Fairborn, Ohio, is a globally recognized contract manufacturer of American-made 3D printed titanium orthopedic implants, and is ISO 13485:2016 certified and FDA registered #3014273501. Founded in 2013, the company offers end-to-end management of device manufacture, and is committed to customer responsiveness and engagement, on-time delivery, and quality that exceeds expectations.



About OMTEC

OMTEC is recognized internationally as an essential, “must-attend” event for the orthopedic manufacturing community. A loyal contingent of product development, procurement, supply chain, operations, R&D, and C-level attendees as well as business development, regulatory, and QA professionals trust OMTEC to provide access to the people and expertise required to keep their product development initiatives moving forward.



