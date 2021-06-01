Wisdom is Proud to Announce the 3rd Edition of Its Biogas North America Forum Taking Place Virtually on 22 June 2021

London, United Kingdom, June 01, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- This unique combination of all the key players in the same room allows for candid and productive dialogue. Participants will discuss best practices, experience, and ascertain where the most commercial developments and business opportunities lie in the US biogas sector. Its interactive format of panel discussions, presentations, open discussion allowing for engaging Q&A, and structured business networking opportunities will allow attendees to walk away with invaluable insights and practical takeaways.
The event will count on 15+ expert speakers from well-known organisations like Bioenergy Association of California, SoCalGas, Vermont Gas, Renewable Thermal Collaborative, StormFisher, 3Degrees Group, Inc. and Consumers Energy and many more.
Key topics
Overview of the US RNG & Biogas Sector
Impact of COVID-19 on the Biogas Market
Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, and Partnerships
Latest Technological Advancement
Key Emerging Trends in the US RNG & Biogas Market
Insights on Regulation Impacting the Industry
The Latest in California LCFS Policy, Legislation, and Regulations
Biogas North America 2021 Forum – 3rd edition will be delivered through an advanced networking tool.
Visit the biogas-usa.com website.