Wisdom is Proud to Announce the 3rd Edition of Its Biogas North America Forum Taking Place Virtually on 22 June 2021

The forum will welcome RNG and biogas industry experts and decision-makers from across the US and Canada to share, learn and collaborate on the latest innovations, strategic approaches, actionable legislation, and future trends in the industry. This event will offer you the opportunity to network with crucial RNG stakeholders ranging from feedstock owners, project developers, energy producers, CNG fleet owners and operators, investors, utilities, and municipalities.

The event will count on 15+ expert speakers from well-known organisations like Bioenergy Association of California, SoCalGas, Vermont Gas, Renewable Thermal Collaborative, StormFisher, 3Degrees Group, Inc. and Consumers Energy and many more.



Key topics

Overview of the US RNG & Biogas Sector

Impact of COVID-19 on the Biogas Market

Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, and Partnerships

Latest Technological Advancement

Key Emerging Trends in the US RNG & Biogas Market

Insights on Regulation Impacting the Industry

The Latest in California LCFS Policy, Legislation, and Regulations



