PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Wisdom Events

Press Release

Receive press releases from Wisdom Events: By Email RSS Feeds:

Given the Success of the Global Hydrogen Industrial Series, Wisdom is Excited to Announce the Hydrogen Industrial Series - Europe, Taking Place Virtually on 7 July 2021


Hydrogen became a central business opportunity for a great number of companies across the entire value chain and the incredible partnership opportunities came into place. With Europe fast heading towards zero emission target, alongside the worldwide transformation across businesses, alliance amongst major players across the value chain is inevitable.

London, United Kingdom, June 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Hydrogen Industrial Series - Europe will bring together key industry stakeholders, already established in the market, as well as those entering the hydrogen industry, to share their experience and future strategy plans, enhancing business profitability alongside overall transition in the energy arena.

Join them virtually on 7 July to connect with your peers, for a senior meeting debating the future strategy plans of the key European players across the Hydrogen value chain.

The event will count on 15+ expert speakers from well-known organisations like Gas Infrastructure Europe, Vattenfall, Port of Amsterdam, ENI, Cellcentric, Thuga, Hydrogen Europe, Q8 Research and many more.

Key topics
European and National Strategies Towards Hydrogen Market Integration
Hydrogen Production Strategies and Joint Ventures Projects in Europe
Expanding Key Hydrogen Business Applications and Market Use in Energy Sector
Mobility Transformation of the Future: Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Vehicles Applications
Cutting Edge Technology Advancements: Linking Together the Hydrogen Value Chain Players

Hydrogen Industrial Series 2021 - Europe will be delivered through an advanced networking tool.

Visit the hydrogen-event.com website.
Contact Information
Wisdom Events
Ana Fariña
+37052080458
Contact
https://www.hydrogen-event.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Wisdom Events
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help