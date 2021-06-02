Given the Success of the Global Hydrogen Industrial Series, Wisdom is Excited to Announce the Hydrogen Industrial Series - Europe, Taking Place Virtually on 7 July 2021

London, United Kingdom, June 02, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- The Hydrogen Industrial Series - Europe will bring together key industry stakeholders, already established in the market, as well as those entering the hydrogen industry, to share their experience and future strategy plans, enhancing business profitability alongside overall transition in the energy arena.
Join them virtually on 7 July to connect with your peers, for a senior meeting debating the future strategy plans of the key European players across the Hydrogen value chain.
The event will count on 15+ expert speakers from well-known organisations like Gas Infrastructure Europe, Vattenfall, Port of Amsterdam, ENI, Cellcentric, Thuga, Hydrogen Europe, Q8 Research and many more.
Key topics
European and National Strategies Towards Hydrogen Market Integration
Hydrogen Production Strategies and Joint Ventures Projects in Europe
Expanding Key Hydrogen Business Applications and Market Use in Energy Sector
Mobility Transformation of the Future: Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Vehicles Applications
Cutting Edge Technology Advancements: Linking Together the Hydrogen Value Chain Players
Hydrogen Industrial Series 2021 - Europe will be delivered through an advanced networking tool.
