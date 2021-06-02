Given the Success of the Global Hydrogen Industrial Series, Wisdom is Excited to Announce the Hydrogen Industrial Series - Europe, Taking Place Virtually on 7 July 2021

Hydrogen became a central business opportunity for a great number of companies across the entire value chain and the incredible partnership opportunities came into place. With Europe fast heading towards zero emission target, alongside the worldwide transformation across businesses, alliance amongst major players across the value chain is inevitable.

London, United Kingdom, June 02, 2021



Join them virtually on 7 July to connect with your peers, for a senior meeting debating the future strategy plans of the key European players across the Hydrogen value chain.



The event will count on 15+ expert speakers from well-known organisations like Gas Infrastructure Europe, Vattenfall, Port of Amsterdam, ENI, Cellcentric, Thuga, Hydrogen Europe, Q8 Research and many more.



Key topics

European and National Strategies Towards Hydrogen Market Integration

Hydrogen Production Strategies and Joint Ventures Projects in Europe

Expanding Key Hydrogen Business Applications and Market Use in Energy Sector

Mobility Transformation of the Future: Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Vehicles Applications

Cutting Edge Technology Advancements: Linking Together the Hydrogen Value Chain Players



Hydrogen Industrial Series 2021 - Europe will be delivered through an advanced networking tool.



