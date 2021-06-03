PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Wisdom Events

Press Release

Receive press releases from Wisdom Events: By Email RSS Feeds:

Given the Success of the Global Hydrogen Industrial Series, Wisdom is Excited to Announce the Hydrogen Industrial Series - North America, Taking Place Virtually on 14 Jul


Hydrogen has been talked about for decades, but only recently things have appeared to be accelerating, as investments and government support are growing, and the hydrogen technology is ready to further scale-up. Hydrogen will play a crucial role in meeting the net zero target by the year 2050, as it could help decarbonization efforts in a number of sectors, particularly important in sectors that are hard to electrify and where greenhouse gas emissions are difficult to abate.

London, United Kingdom, June 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- However, a number of regulatory issues will need to be addressed before hydrogen can play a larger role in the domestic industries.

Hydrogen Industrial Series 2021 – North America will delve deep to uncover the potential for hydrogen across North America. On 14 July 2021 we will gather the key industry stakeholders in the entire hydrogen and fuel cells industry value chain, to discuss the role of hydrogen in the energy transition, to hear the latest advancements in its production, distribution and storage, and at the same time showcase the best practices and models to recognize and seize the opportunities to generate new revenue and stay ahead of the competition.

The event will count on 15+ expert speakers from well-known organisations like Shell, Renewable Hydrogen Alliance, Canadian Hydrogen Fuel Cell Association, Southern Company Gas, ZeroAvia, Canadian Advanced Air Mobility Consortium, SunLine Transit Agency, New Flyer Industries and many more.

Key topics
Going Green – Utilizing Green Hydrogen to Achieve Net-Zero Emissions
Prospects for building a hydrogen energy infrastructure
Latest Developments in Hydrogen Storage Systems and Technology
Hydrogen Safety Concerns: Codes, Standards and Considerations
Hydrogen Revolutionizing the Mobility Sector
Hydrogen Fuel Cells – Powering the Road and Railway Passenger Transport
The Role of Hydrogen in Decarbonizing Maritime & Port Operations
Next-Gen Hydrogen-Powered Homes

Hydrogen Industrial Series 2021 - North America will be delivered through an advanced networking tool.

Visit the h2northamerica.com website.
Contact Information
Wisdom Events
Ana Fariña
+37052080458
Contact
https://www.h2northamerica.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Wisdom Events
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help