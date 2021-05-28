GBA Announces 2021 Graduates of the Georgia Banking School

Press Releases Georgia Bankers Association Press Release

Atlanta, GA, May 28, 2021 --(



Established in 1961, the Georgia Banking School is a three-year specialized school run by the Georgia Bankers Association. The purpose of the school is to prepare bank managers to effectively and profitably serve their hometowns by developing a thorough understanding of banking practices, regulations and management principles.



During the course of the three-year program, graduates complete an annual one-week residence session at the University of Georgia in Athens as well as home study assignments between sessions. The school provides a well-balanced curriculum featuring UGA faculty members, veteran bankers and other industry experts and specialists.



“For 60 years, this school has been a highly effective resource for developing the leadership talents of Georgia bankers," said School Director Darron Burnette, Division CEO, South Georgia/North Florida, Synovus Bank. “It is common for graduates of the program to go on to become senior executives and bank CEOs as their careers grow.”



Graduates from the 2021 class of the Georgia Banking School are as follows:



Candace Adkins, Ameris Bank, Pooler, Ga.

Dale Ammons, First National Bank of Griffin, Griffin, Ga.

Levi Bailey, Pinnacle Bank, Elberton, Ga.

Jannefer Barker, Synovus Bank, Atlanta, Ga.

Jonathan Blackledge, Ameris Bank, Atlanta, Ga.

Ryan Budzinsky, Farmers & Merchants Bank, Valdosta, Ga.

Tim Burnsed, Ameris Bank, Savannah, Ga.

Candace Copley, South Georgia Bank, Glennville, Ga.

Dave Davidson, SunMark Community Bank, Perry, Ga.

Whitney Davis, Planters First Bank, Cordele, Ga.

David Dyer, Magnolia State Bank, Milledgeville, Ga.

Delle Giovingo, Bank of Dawson, Dawson, Ga.

Deesha Hagwood, Oconee State Bank, Watkinsville, Ga.

Nathan Hamby, Pinnacle Bank, Gainesville, Ga.

Mary Katherine Iler, Flint Community Bank, Albany, Ga.

Lindsay Jones, Community Bank of Pickens County, Jasper, Ga.

Lee Kemp, Fiserv, Inc., Suwanee, Ga.

Robert McCarley, Synovus Bank, Columbus, Ga.

Adam McCown, Renasant Bank, Cartersville, Ga.

Christa McDonald, Waycross Bank & Trust, Waycross, Ga.

Josh McGalliard, Bank of Camilla, Camilla, Ga.

Julia Mirts, Phoenix Outcomes, Chattanooga, Tenn.

Victoria Morris, BankSouth, Greensboro, Ga.

Diane Murray, Bank of Newington, Newington, Ga.

Jung Oh, Metro City Bank, Atlanta, Ga.

John Hill O'Neal, AgSouth Farm Credit, ACA, Madison, Ga.

Blane Parker, United Bank, Barnesville, Ga.

Ben Perry, Bank of Monticello, Monticello, Ga.

Abbie Robbins, Bank of Newington, Newington, Ga.

Marcus Roland, Farmers & Merchants Bank, Lakeland, Ga.

Tyson Simmons, Synovus Bank, Atlanta, Ga.

Daniel Simpson, Greater Community Bank, Calhoun, Ga.

Garrett Smith, Glennville Bank, Glennville, Ga.

Conner Thigpen, Mount Vernon Bank, Vidalia, Ga.

Rachel Thompson, Bank of Newington, Newington, Ga.

Brooke Wall, South Georgia Bank, Glennville, Ga.

Garrett Waters, Glennville Bank, Glennville, Ga.



