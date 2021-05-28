PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of South Dakota Self Storage Facility


Minneapolis, MN, May 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- JDS Real Estate Services and out-of-state cooperating brokers Tom Flannigan, Alex Ihrke and Matt Haugen of KW Commercial Minneapolis, represented the seller and procured the buyer for the sale of Southside Storage in Milbank, South Dakota. The property sold for $1,350,000 and consists of 38,855 rentable square feet of self-storage on 5 acres. The facility has a mix of non-climate and climate-controlled units, providing the highest quality storage in the area. Tom, Alex and Matt are affiliates of the Argus Self Storage Advisors network.

Tom and Alex are the Argus broker affiliates representing the states of Minnesota, North Dakota and Iowa. They can be reached at 651-269-6307. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact Information
Argus Self Storage Advisors
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
Contact
www.argus-selfstorage.com

