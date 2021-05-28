Press Releases Pop Radio 77 Press Release

Receive press releases from Pop Radio 77: By Email RSS Feeds: Local Delaware Valley Radio Station Launches New Fan Club Contest

New Initiative Rewards Fans Found Wearing Pop Radio 77 Merch

Philadelphia, PA, May 28, 2021 --(



Pop Radio 77 is a live Internet radio station offering curated playlists of the Super Hits from the 60s, 70s, & 80s throughout New Jersey and its surrounding areas. Weekdays offer live DJs such as Al Cocchi, Pete Cato, and "8-Track" Eddie Mack, providing music and talk from 6AM to Midnight, Monday through Friday. Weekends are devoted to playing the lost hits of the 60s, 70s, & 80s on Way Back Weekend, as well as showcasing Community Interest Programing. Pop Radio 77 is available for free on Google Play, Apple App Store, and online at popradio77.com.



The Fan Club initiative is inspired by WABC 77's "beach spotters," who would scour the Jersey Shore looking for fans wearing WABC 77 merchandise. Pop Radio 77 is bringing this fun event back and making it better than ever by having our Fan Finders visit lots of different locations all spring and summer long. Fans can acquire their merchandise at popradio77.com. Cash prizes will range from $77 up to $777.



Pop Radio 77 continues to grow and expand its content and programming with new personalities and talent. Going forward, post-COVID, Pop Radio 77 will look to engage with the community and provide the South Jersey region with live events, promotions, and contests, such as our Fan Club and Fan Finders.



About Pop Radio 77: Founded in 2019, Pop Radio 77 builds its playlists and music charts around the greatest songs that were the biggest on Music Radio WABC, which dominated the AM airwaves for 50 years, until its end in 1982. Many of the great traditions that were common on WABC have been incorporated into the Pop Radio 77 routine. Traditions such as call-in contests, nonstop music blocks, great radio personalities, and summer chime-times are all a part of Pop Radio 77. The music lives once again! For more information visit popradio77.com. Philadelphia, PA, May 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Local radio station, Pop Radio 77 is introducing a new initiative throughout the greater Philadelphia area that rewards fans for wearing their Pop Radio 77 merchandise. Starting in May and continuing throughout the summer, fans who sign up for the Fan Club are eligible to win cash prizes by being spotted wearing Pop Radio 77 merchandise. Pop Radio 77's Fan Finders will be looking for fans Thursdays-Sundays all spring and summer long, within a 200-mile radius of the greater Philadelphia area at locations such as malls, sporting events, Jersey and Delaware beaches, amusement parks, campgrounds, and more. Fans can find out where the Fan Finders will be by listening to Pop Radio 77.Pop Radio 77 is a live Internet radio station offering curated playlists of the Super Hits from the 60s, 70s, & 80s throughout New Jersey and its surrounding areas. Weekdays offer live DJs such as Al Cocchi, Pete Cato, and "8-Track" Eddie Mack, providing music and talk from 6AM to Midnight, Monday through Friday. Weekends are devoted to playing the lost hits of the 60s, 70s, & 80s on Way Back Weekend, as well as showcasing Community Interest Programing. Pop Radio 77 is available for free on Google Play, Apple App Store, and online at popradio77.com.The Fan Club initiative is inspired by WABC 77's "beach spotters," who would scour the Jersey Shore looking for fans wearing WABC 77 merchandise. Pop Radio 77 is bringing this fun event back and making it better than ever by having our Fan Finders visit lots of different locations all spring and summer long. Fans can acquire their merchandise at popradio77.com. Cash prizes will range from $77 up to $777.Pop Radio 77 continues to grow and expand its content and programming with new personalities and talent. Going forward, post-COVID, Pop Radio 77 will look to engage with the community and provide the South Jersey region with live events, promotions, and contests, such as our Fan Club and Fan Finders.About Pop Radio 77: Founded in 2019, Pop Radio 77 builds its playlists and music charts around the greatest songs that were the biggest on Music Radio WABC, which dominated the AM airwaves for 50 years, until its end in 1982. Many of the great traditions that were common on WABC have been incorporated into the Pop Radio 77 routine. Traditions such as call-in contests, nonstop music blocks, great radio personalities, and summer chime-times are all a part of Pop Radio 77. The music lives once again! For more information visit popradio77.com. Contact Information Pop Radio 77

Ada Wofford

856-214-5957



popradio77.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Pop Radio 77