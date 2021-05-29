PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Q1 2021 Earnings Report - PB Asset Management


Tokyo, Japan, May 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- It was a positive start to the year for PB Asset Management exceeding expectations set at the start of the year.

Net income was $903 million, up 2.4% on the Q1 2020. Net revenue was $1.15 billion, up 1.7% compared to Q1 2020, predominantly driven by higher performance and management fees, as well as higher deposit and loan balances and easing of restrictions in some major countries PB Trades in. Assets under management were $4.25 Billion.

Chief Financial Officer John Seymour had the following statement: "We are very happy with what we have achieved at the start of this year having increased earnings across the board which we have also manage to extend to our clients showing an 19% ROI across the board."
Contact Information
PB Asset Management
Fred Hughes
+81368050145
Contact
pbassetmanagement.com

