Metro Safety Training Offers Canadian Red Cross Emergency First Aid Course in British Columbia

The renowned training organization in British Colombia offers a nationally accredited certificate authorized by one of the largest humanitarian networks in the world.





A poll held by Red Cross shows that around 40% of Canadians have come across a situation that needed emergency first aid, out of which 18% out of them were certified to administer first aid. Additionally, workplace injuries are common in high-risk professions like mining, construction, firefighting, and industrial manufacturing. Metro Safety Training is stepping in to help individuals reduce these risks and injuries.



Metro Safety Training school aims to educate the local population with the necessary skills required to increase the chances of survival for emergency victims. Training their candidates to administer CPR, overcome breathing issues and control blood circulation during emergencies. They prepare their students to handle an emergency before the designated medical team arrives.



While talking about their Red Cross accreditation, their company spokesperson said, “All candidates receive a nationally accredited, Red Cross certification card that’s valid for three years on successfully completing this course. This ensures that they have the necessary training to administer first aid in any emergency - be it at home or in public places. We also offer other occupational first aid training preparing candidates to tackle every emergency at the office.”



Metro Safety Training ensures the best emergency first aid training as it’s designed under the supervision of WorkSafeBC and the Canadian Red Cross. Their collaboration with these entities ensures their course material is authentic, meeting the need of today’s health care situation.



About Metro Safety

They offer first aid training in major areas of British Columbia. With their headquarter in Coquitlam, BC, they’ve been imparting health and safety knowledge for over a decade. Their detailed occupational health and safety courses have helped organizations maintain a safe and hazard-free environment, improving employee preparedness and first aid skills.



Contact Information

Address: 914 Sherwood Ave, Coquitlam, BC V3K 1A6, Canada

Telephone: 604-521-4227

Email: info@metrosafety.ca

