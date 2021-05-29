SAN Group Announces 2021 Award Winners

Press Releases SAN Group Press Release

HMS Agency received the prestigious President’s Club Award for overall exceptionalism.

Hampton, NH, May 29, 2021 --(



The SAN President’s Club Award was presented to HMS Agency, Inc. of Albany, NY. Each year, a SAN member agency is recognized for their consistent growth, superior customer service, and a stellar working relationship with the alliance.



“HMS Agency has reached and sustained a high level of achievement over the years with exceptional business performance and growth, and an impressive return on investment. The agency drives a high percentage of business to strategic partner companies, conducts their business with high moral standards, and is committed to the community,” said Larry Rose, SAN Senior Vice President of Sales & Distribution.



Principals Stephen Mather and William Mather, Jr. accepted the award, with Bill Mather, Jr. stating, “SAN has been a great partner for the last 18 years and we’re looking forward to many more years of working together.”



The award for Outstanding Community Service was presented to W.J. Stewart Insurance Agency of Raymond, NH, with agency President Brent Norris accepting.



“Brent realizes that as a community insurance agent, it’s not just about selling insurance. It’s also about giving back to the community for all the wonderful things they have given to you,” said David Collins, SAN Agency Development Field Specialist.



Benjamin J. Rodgers Insurance of Woodbury, CT was named Digital Agency of the Year and was recognized for their adoption of digital tools for sales, marketing, operations, and service, blending physical and online environments to best serve their clients and communities.



“2020 was a trying year for all of us,” stated agency owner Ben Rodgers. “We were able to leverage certain aspects of technology and automation to make our lives a little bit easier. Thank you to SAN Group for recognizing our efforts – here’s to a great year!”



About SAN Group, Inc.

About SAN Group, Inc.

SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. Over 390 members across eight states have access to more than 45 insurance companies and write more than $941.8 million in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com. Contact Information SAN Group

Shanna Brien

603-601-1242



sangroup.com



