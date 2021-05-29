Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Presley Duyck Press Release

Receive press releases from Presley Duyck: By Email RSS Feeds: Texas Newcomer Songstress Presley Duyck to Release Debut Single

The smooth pop ballad will take listeners on a musical trip back to the summer of ‘69.

Frisco, TX, May 29, 2021 --(



Like so many people, Presley needed a creative outlet during the pandemic, so she turned to songwriting.



“I have been singing and playing for years, but songwriting was born out of necessity during quarantine,” she said. “When writing, I go where the wind takes me - I usually hear a lyric first and play chords and see what comes to my head first. Then, I'll take to my journal and write out exactly what I am trying to say. That way, I don't get lost in the song; I want every lyric to have intention. I know that my lyrics are ready when they are colored with lots of visuals and the wordplay feels witty.”



Presley says music has long been her outlet to cope with and process her emotions.



“Now, I write to decipher the messy scribbles of life, and hope that others can find solace in that,” she said. “To me, music is all about truthful connection. When I sit at the piano, or pick up my guitar, there are infinite possibilities waiting for me.”



Presley grew up enamored by folk music and classic rock and its leading ladies Joni Mitchell and Fleetwood Mack. Her single “Passenger Seat” evokes memories of 80’s pop paired with powerful vocals with a likeness to those of Stevie Nicks. “Passenger Seat” also has hints of modern pop and glam rock - a reflection of the budding songstress’ diverse musical tastes that also include Elton John, Queen, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.



“My music has become this marriage of vintage acoustic and synthesizers,” she said. “I want my music to sound just as timeless as it does modern.”



The collaboration of Presley’s varied musical influences and songwriting chops create a harmony that producer Chris Garcia describes as music spellbinding.



“Presley is an excellent songwriter with a perspective that is way beyond her years. Her melodies are spellbinding and she is able to navigate them effortlessly with a voice that is timeless. She is able to convey emotional complexity with wit and humor and she is able to dive deep into the human experience.”



Presley says she’s eager for her music to hit passenger seats around the world.



“I hope to make music that makes people dance, cry, and scream at the top of their lungs while driving down the highway. If I can be someone else's escape for three minutes, I am fulfilled.”



About Presley Duyck



20-year-old Presley Duyck is a Frisco, Texas native who has been singing her entire life. Right before the pandemic in 2020, Presley was cast in a dream role in a dream show. When the show was abruptly cancelled, Presley was left with no creative outlet during one of the most challenging times in her life. So, like so many greats before her, she turned to songwriting. Presley’s hard work, songwriting prowess, and hearty vocals come to life on her debut single “Passenger Seat.” The single is available now on all streaming platforms. You can catch Presley Duyck’s EP, “Leo Moon” later this year.



Follow Presley Duyck on Instagram @Presley.Duyck Frisco, TX, May 29, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Frisco-based 20-year-old independent singer-songwriter Presley Duyck is thrilled to announce her debut single “Passenger Seat” will be released on all streaming platforms on May 29.Like so many people, Presley needed a creative outlet during the pandemic, so she turned to songwriting.“I have been singing and playing for years, but songwriting was born out of necessity during quarantine,” she said. “When writing, I go where the wind takes me - I usually hear a lyric first and play chords and see what comes to my head first. Then, I'll take to my journal and write out exactly what I am trying to say. That way, I don't get lost in the song; I want every lyric to have intention. I know that my lyrics are ready when they are colored with lots of visuals and the wordplay feels witty.”Presley says music has long been her outlet to cope with and process her emotions.“Now, I write to decipher the messy scribbles of life, and hope that others can find solace in that,” she said. “To me, music is all about truthful connection. When I sit at the piano, or pick up my guitar, there are infinite possibilities waiting for me.”Presley grew up enamored by folk music and classic rock and its leading ladies Joni Mitchell and Fleetwood Mack. Her single “Passenger Seat” evokes memories of 80’s pop paired with powerful vocals with a likeness to those of Stevie Nicks. “Passenger Seat” also has hints of modern pop and glam rock - a reflection of the budding songstress’ diverse musical tastes that also include Elton John, Queen, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.“My music has become this marriage of vintage acoustic and synthesizers,” she said. “I want my music to sound just as timeless as it does modern.”The collaboration of Presley’s varied musical influences and songwriting chops create a harmony that producer Chris Garcia describes as music spellbinding.“Presley is an excellent songwriter with a perspective that is way beyond her years. Her melodies are spellbinding and she is able to navigate them effortlessly with a voice that is timeless. She is able to convey emotional complexity with wit and humor and she is able to dive deep into the human experience.”Presley says she’s eager for her music to hit passenger seats around the world.“I hope to make music that makes people dance, cry, and scream at the top of their lungs while driving down the highway. If I can be someone else's escape for three minutes, I am fulfilled.”About Presley Duyck20-year-old Presley Duyck is a Frisco, Texas native who has been singing her entire life. Right before the pandemic in 2020, Presley was cast in a dream role in a dream show. When the show was abruptly cancelled, Presley was left with no creative outlet during one of the most challenging times in her life. So, like so many greats before her, she turned to songwriting. Presley’s hard work, songwriting prowess, and hearty vocals come to life on her debut single “Passenger Seat.” The single is available now on all streaming platforms. You can catch Presley Duyck’s EP, “Leo Moon” later this year.Follow Presley Duyck on Instagram @Presley.Duyck Contact Information Content by Carter

Alexandra Carter

214-872-7942



www.contentbycarter.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Presley Duyck Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend