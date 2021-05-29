Axe-Citement Returns to Atlanta as Civil Axe Throwing Reopens

Press Releases Civil Axe Throwing Press Release Share Blog

Civil Axe Throwing reopens their Grant Park location at The Beacon on Friday, June 4. Civil Axe Throwing will be offering online promotions and giveaways during this grand reopening weekend.





“We truly appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we waded through the COVID-19 pandemic. Our team continues to receive messages in support and anticipation of our reopening,” said Scott Brewster, Civil Axe Throwing Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “So many small businesses like ours were negatively impacted by the pandemic here in Atlanta and The Beacon. The lack of tourism put a strain on the local economy, and we felt worse for those Axeperts that were out of work due to our closure. Our team of highly trained Axeperts are thrilled about our grand reopening on June 4, and we cannot wait to see our previous and new guests!”



Civil Axe Throwing includes six lanes and one-hour sessions for individuals and two-hour sessions for large groups of up to 50 people. Civil Axe Throwing will partner with nearby restaurants and bars for full catering services, providing guests with several available options for food and beverage. Guests may bring beer and wine into the location during their sessions.



Civil Axe Throwing opened its first location in Huntsville, Alabama, in 2017, as the first and largest indoor axe throwing venue in the state. It quickly became one of the most popular entertainment experiences in the area, later expanding to other regions, including Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Georgia, and Alabama. In addition to Atlanta, Civil Axe Throwing plans to open an additional 5 locations within the next 18 months. Lastly, franchising opportunities are now available for interested parties to inquiry online at www.civilaxethrowing.com/now-franchising.

Scott Brewster

256-520-7613



www.civilaxethrowing.com

Vice President of Sales & Marketing

