IntellAgents Focuses Its Strategy by Rebranding to IA METRIC

After three years of expansion and growth, IntellAgents feels the time has come to reposition the brand to better align with the future of the business. The company's vision is to refocus on the expansion of simple, outcome-based product offerings while still offering the same personable customer service the company takes pride in, by guiding agents on their data journey under their new name: IA|METRIC.

Columbus, OH, June 02, 2021 --(



In 2017, Ohio Insurance Agents Association incubated a company that would later be called “IntellAgents.” The following year, in 2018, with the partnership of state associations from across the country, “IntellAgents" was launched, a national brand that would help independent insurance agents understand their agency's data and transform it into purposeful and relevant insights that support the growth of their agencies.



After three years of expansion and growth, IntellAgents feels the time has come to reposition the brand to better align with the future of the business. The company's vision is to refocus on the expansion of simple, outcome-based product offerings while still offering the same personable customer service the company takes pride in, by guiding agents on their data journey under their new name: IA|METRIC.



“The company's roots are still the same as they always have been, firmly planted with the independent insurance agency. As usual, IA|METRIC will be providing products and services through the associations and networks with which they partner. The comany's commitment to IAs has not and will never waver.” - Adam Crumrine, CEO



Why such a simple name? IA|METRIC wants to focus on providing Simple. Focused. Outcomes.



“IA” = Independent Agents



“METRIC” = Data on its own can be hard to sift through to figure out what it all means. Metrics provide focus. Metrics can be measured, namely by providing a benchmark that can be used as a line in the sand. By providing agents with metrics to focus on, the company can give them direction about their agency to align them with their goals.



IA|METRIC is excited to bring valuable insights and an easier user experience through the new brand while maintaining the roots of its mission and values. Columbus, OH, June 02, 2021 --( PR.com )-- IntellAgents, LLC has announced a strategic shift and a rebranding that includes a name change to IA METRIC.In 2017, Ohio Insurance Agents Association incubated a company that would later be called “IntellAgents.” The following year, in 2018, with the partnership of state associations from across the country, “IntellAgents" was launched, a national brand that would help independent insurance agents understand their agency's data and transform it into purposeful and relevant insights that support the growth of their agencies.After three years of expansion and growth, IntellAgents feels the time has come to reposition the brand to better align with the future of the business. The company's vision is to refocus on the expansion of simple, outcome-based product offerings while still offering the same personable customer service the company takes pride in, by guiding agents on their data journey under their new name: IA|METRIC.“The company's roots are still the same as they always have been, firmly planted with the independent insurance agency. As usual, IA|METRIC will be providing products and services through the associations and networks with which they partner. The comany's commitment to IAs has not and will never waver.” - Adam Crumrine, CEOWhy such a simple name? IA|METRIC wants to focus on providing Simple. Focused. Outcomes.“IA” = Independent Agents“METRIC” = Data on its own can be hard to sift through to figure out what it all means. Metrics provide focus. Metrics can be measured, namely by providing a benchmark that can be used as a line in the sand. By providing agents with metrics to focus on, the company can give them direction about their agency to align them with their goals.IA|METRIC is excited to bring valuable insights and an easier user experience through the new brand while maintaining the roots of its mission and values.