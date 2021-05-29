Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Hijole Press Release

Receive press releases from Hijole: By Email RSS Feeds: Hijole Tequila Kicks Off New Florida Distribution with Godfrey Hotel Relationship in Tampa

Las Vegas, NV, May 29, 2021 --(



Hijole will be available for patrons and revealers at Tampa’s famed waterfront hotel venue during performances by famed DJs including Dee Jay Silver and DJ Irie, starting Friday, May 28 through Monday, May 31.



“We are excited to introduce Hijole Tequila to Florida and kicking off during Memorial Day weekend and The Godfrey Hotel is the perfect launching pad,” said Hijole CEO Carlos Lazo Reyes. “We are looking forward to a long and fruitful relationship with The Godfrey and will be announcing more events and specials there down the road. We want all Tequila drinking Floridians to now look for Hijole at their nearby bar, restaurant and liquor store.”



Hijole Tequila, (pronounced (ee-ho-leh) is a ultra premium silver tequila made with 100% agave in Jalisco, Mexico. It recently was awarded a Grand Gold Medal in the annual Concours Mondial de Bruxelles (CMB), one of the world’s most prestigious recognitions in the world of spirits.



The Godfrey Hotel & Cabanas is Tampa’s resort-style property is nestled among the lush tropical grounds at the edge of Tampa Bay and is conveniently located in close proximity to Tampa International Airport, the Westshore office market, and downtown Tampa. The expansive property boasts a heated outdoor pool, 3200 sq. ft. pier with stunning sunset views and private event space, fitness center, and 7,000 sq. ft. of flexible meeting space. The 276-room hotel features complimentary Wi-Fi, 42’’ flat-screen TVs, coffeemakers, mini-refrigerators and an expansive space to relax. Every guest room also comes with a private balcony offering sweeping views of Tampa’s skyline and breathtaking sunset views. For more information, go to http://www.godfreyhoteltampa.com/



Offering Tampa Bay’s utmost majestic waterfront views, The WTR Pool & Grill is a 20,000 square foot indoor & outdoor bayside/poolside multi-use venue; a contemporary and casual setting serving the freshest local seafood and classic American dishes. The restaurant, WTR Grill, serves lunch, sunset dinners and late-night bites on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. For more information, go to https://www.wtrtampa.com/



Hijole is an international award-winning tequila birthed from the natural flavors of the agave and the richness of the soil of Jalisco territory of Mexico. Hijole is a traditional Mexican expression of excitement and surprise and it is the feeling one has when tasting Hijole tequila. The brand was founded by CEO Carlos Lazo Reyes and owned by Guadalajara-based XOY Capital. For more information, go to www.hijoletequila.com Las Vegas, NV, May 29, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Hijole Tequila, the new smooth tasting tequila with the fun name, is kicking off its new Florida distribution with a new relationship with The Godfrey Hotel in Tampa and Memorial Day weekend parties at the hotel’s WTR Pool party destination.Hijole will be available for patrons and revealers at Tampa’s famed waterfront hotel venue during performances by famed DJs including Dee Jay Silver and DJ Irie, starting Friday, May 28 through Monday, May 31.“We are excited to introduce Hijole Tequila to Florida and kicking off during Memorial Day weekend and The Godfrey Hotel is the perfect launching pad,” said Hijole CEO Carlos Lazo Reyes. “We are looking forward to a long and fruitful relationship with The Godfrey and will be announcing more events and specials there down the road. We want all Tequila drinking Floridians to now look for Hijole at their nearby bar, restaurant and liquor store.”Hijole Tequila, (pronounced (ee-ho-leh) is a ultra premium silver tequila made with 100% agave in Jalisco, Mexico. It recently was awarded a Grand Gold Medal in the annual Concours Mondial de Bruxelles (CMB), one of the world’s most prestigious recognitions in the world of spirits.The Godfrey Hotel & Cabanas is Tampa’s resort-style property is nestled among the lush tropical grounds at the edge of Tampa Bay and is conveniently located in close proximity to Tampa International Airport, the Westshore office market, and downtown Tampa. The expansive property boasts a heated outdoor pool, 3200 sq. ft. pier with stunning sunset views and private event space, fitness center, and 7,000 sq. ft. of flexible meeting space. The 276-room hotel features complimentary Wi-Fi, 42’’ flat-screen TVs, coffeemakers, mini-refrigerators and an expansive space to relax. Every guest room also comes with a private balcony offering sweeping views of Tampa’s skyline and breathtaking sunset views. For more information, go to http://www.godfreyhoteltampa.com/Offering Tampa Bay’s utmost majestic waterfront views, The WTR Pool & Grill is a 20,000 square foot indoor & outdoor bayside/poolside multi-use venue; a contemporary and casual setting serving the freshest local seafood and classic American dishes. The restaurant, WTR Grill, serves lunch, sunset dinners and late-night bites on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. For more information, go to https://www.wtrtampa.com/Hijole is an international award-winning tequila birthed from the natural flavors of the agave and the richness of the soil of Jalisco territory of Mexico. Hijole is a traditional Mexican expression of excitement and surprise and it is the feeling one has when tasting Hijole tequila. The brand was founded by CEO Carlos Lazo Reyes and owned by Guadalajara-based XOY Capital. For more information, go to www.hijoletequila.com Contact Information PR PROS

Josh Weissman

310-770-9076





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Hijole Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend